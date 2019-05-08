Igloo Recalls Marine Coolers Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Igloo Marine Elite Coolers

Hazard: The cooler's stainless-steel latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, allowing a person to become locked inside the air tight container, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately put the coolers out of the reach of children. Contact Igloo for instructions on removing and disposing of the old latch and for a free replacement latch.

Consumer Contact:

Igloo toll-free at 866-509-3503 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.igloocoolers.com and click on "Contact Us" at the bottom left of the webpage.

Recall Details

Units: About 60,000

Description:

This recall includes only Igloo Marine Elite line of coolers that are white with stainless-steel latches. The coolers were made for use on boats and marine environments.

The Igloo logo is embossed on the metal latch and on the outside of the coolers. The coolers were sold in 54, 72, 94, 110, and 150 quart sizes. "Igloo Marine Elite Cooler" and the quart size are printed on a label on the coolers. The 110 quart model of the cooler has two wheels and a metal handle that can be used to pull the cooler.

Igloo cooler models Igloo Marine Elite 54 quart Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart Igloo Marine Elite Legend 94 quart Igloo Marine Elite Glide 110 quart Igloo Marine Elite Contour 150 quart

Incidents/Injuries: Igloo has received one report of a child who became entrapped in the cooler before being freed by an adult.

Sold At: West Marine, Sportman's Warehouse, other home and recreational stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and www.igloocoolers.com from January 2015 through March 2019 for between $10 and $180.

Manufacturer: Igloo Products Corp., of Katy, Texas

Manufactured in: USA

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

