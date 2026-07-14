Ignite Reading Wraps Up Monumental School Year: 1.4 Million Tutoring Sessions Delivered as Johns Hopkins University Study Validates Lasting Impact

Building on historic school-year gains, the high-dosage virtual tutoring program expands to 14 summer districts to lock in reading proficiency before fall

OAKLAND, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As another school year ends, the numbers confirm what educators, parents, and students already know: high-dosage, one-on-one literacy intervention works. Ignite Reading, a leading Science of Reading-based virtual tutoring program, today released its end-of-year impact metrics, celebrating nationwide growth and student gains.

This school year, Ignite Reading expanded its footprint to operate in half the states across the country. In total, the organization delivered more than 1.4 million tutoring sessions and over 326,000 instructional hours of targeted, one-on-one reading instruction. Notably, the program continues to bridge critical equity gaps, with nearly 30% of the students served identifying as multilingual learners.

The academic results from this cohort are decisive: 96% of students improved their reading fluency, and 97% of students improved their high-frequency word acquisition, a crucial bridge to strong fluency.

These milestones build directly upon Ignite Reading's previous momentum. This year's programmatic achievements closely mirror the rigorous, independent data released in the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Education's Center for Research and Reform in Education (CRRE) Year 2 Study.

The multi-year JHU evaluation—which tracked nearly 1,600 first-grade students in Massachusetts—found that Ignite Reading students achieved an average of 5.4 additional months of learning compared to their non-participating peers. Crucially, the JHU study answered a vital question for school districts: Do these gains last?

The researchers discovered that 85% of students who reached reading proficiency through Ignite Reading maintained grade-level performance through the end of second grade without requiring further intervention. Conversely, the study found that only 12% of students who finished first grade behind were able to catch up later on their own, cementing the first-grade window as the critical threshold for lifelong literacy success.

"Every single number represents a child who showed up, a tutor who believed in them, and a school that said yes to something different," said Jessica Reid Sliwerski, CEO and co-founder of Ignite Reading. "Seeing 96% of our students improve their reading fluency validates our mission. Paired with Johns Hopkins' findings that 85% of proficient students sustain these gains into the next grade, we have essential proof that our model builds lasting, independent readers."

By seamlessly integrating daily, 15-minute virtual sessions into the school day, Ignite Reading allows school districts to scale high-impact tutoring without adding a burden to classroom teachers. The program's results proved equally effective across all demographics, including English learners (MLLs) and students with disabilities.

Rather than stopping at the end of the traditional school year, Ignite Reading is immediately leveraging this multi-district success to combat seasonal learning loss through its intensive summer school programming. Running from June 8 to July 24, 2026, the summer initiative spans six states (California, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Texas, and Oregon) and almost 800 rising first- through sixth-grade students. The effort is driven by 14 core institutional partners, featuring 13 returning districts looking to lock in their academic gains alongside one notable new expansion: La Joya Independent School District in Texas. By keeping the virtual, 1:1 learning pipeline open throughout the summer months, Ignite Reading is directly putting the Johns Hopkins University study findings into action—ensuring that early reading proficiency isn't just a temporary metric, but a permanent baseline for the upcoming school year.

"At La Joya ISD, we are deeply committed to ensuring that every student builds a strong, permanent foundation for reading success before the start of second grade. We demonstrate that commitment through our Board Goals, our professional learning opportunities for our educators, and our focus on implementation of evidence-based resources and practices across our District. Partnering with Ignite Reading for our summer programming allows us to capitalize on high-impact, 1:1 virtual tutoring right when it matters most. By keeping this learning pipeline open over the summer months, we aren't just preventing seasonal learning loss, we are actively transforming early reading proficiency from a temporary metric into a lasting baseline that our students will carry confidently into the upcoming school year," said Dr. Marcey Sorensen, Superintendent, La Joya Independent School District.

About Ignite Reading

Ignite Reading is the leading early literacy intervention company focused on accelerating foundational reading skills during the most critical window for reading success. Aligned with the Science of Reading, Ignite Reading delivers predictable early literacy gains, strengthens instructional readiness, and helps districts achieve measurable, defensible early reading outcomes that matter for students, educators, and leaders. To learn more about Ignite Reading and how to bring one-on-one literacy tutoring to your school district for the upcoming school year, visit ignite-reading.com.

SOURCE Ignite Reading