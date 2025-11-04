IgniteData Announces Final Close of Oversubscribed Series A, Led by FCA Venture Partners with the Labcorp Venture Fund and Epsilon as Key Investors

NEW CASTLE, Del., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteData, a leader in intelligent clinical trial data automation, today announced the final close of its oversubscribed Series A funding round. This close brings the total capital raised in the round to $11M, fueling IgniteData's expansion of its global research site network, advancement of its flagship product, Archer, and acceleration of innovation in generative AI–powered data automation.

IgniteData's Archer platform enables the seamless transfer of clinical trial data from source systems, such as electronic health records (EHRs), to electronic data capture (EDC) systems and data warehouses, thereby reducing site burden and accelerating trial timelines. With this investment, IgniteData will continue to scale globally and build on its work with large language models and intelligent data mapping to unlock previously inaccessible clinical data, improve trial speed and data quality, and transform sponsor–site collaboration.

The round was led by FCA Venture Partners, with the Labcorp Venture Fund and Epsilon anchoring the final close as the primary investors. Strong participation also came from existing investors, including SpringTide and Oncology Ventures, alongside a group of distinguished new investors bringing unparalleled industry experience.

IgniteData is proud to welcome Thomas Tarnowski and Marc Vangerven, both seasoned investors with deep expertise in scaling high-growth healthcare and technology companies, as well as Andy Cooper, CEO of CluePoints and a recognized leader in biopharma technology. Their decision to participate personally in this round reflects a powerful vote of confidence in IgniteData's mission and momentum.

"This round is about scale," said Zach Taft, CEO of IgniteData. "The demand for smarter, faster clinical trials is exploding. With Labcorp and Epsilon joining as primary investors in our Series A, and with the addition of Thomas, Marc, and Andy to our team, we gain not just capital but also invaluable expertise and endorsement from leaders who have shaped this industry. Their confidence underscores the transformative potential of our platform — particularly as we continue to harness generative AI and intelligent data mapping to fundamentally change how clinical data flows between sites and sponsors."

Quotes from New Investors

"At Labcorp, we see tremendous value in innovations that reduce site burden and enable more efficient, higher-quality clinical trials," said Megann Vaughn Watters, Vice President of New Ventures and Strategic Alliances for Labcorp. "We're thrilled to support IgniteData on their journey to transform the way hospitals, research sites and sponsors transfer patient data for clinical research and trials."

"Epsilon is committed to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions. IgniteData's approach to intelligent data automation is transformative for clinical trials, and we are excited to support their continued growth and global expansion," said Gregory Epstein, Managing Partner.

Backing From Existing Investors

Returning investors reaffirmed their confidence by increasing their positions.

"We backed IgniteData early because we believed in their vision to revolutionize clinical trials through intelligent automation. Today, we're doubling down because they've exceeded expectations," said Ryan Morley, Partner at SpringTide.

About IgniteData

IgniteData is on a mission to revolutionize clinical trials through intelligent automation. By enabling real-time, secure transfer of clinical data between healthcare providers and life science companies, IgniteData accelerates research while reducing burden on clinical sites. With deployments across premier research centers, partnerships with top pharmaceutical sponsors, and cutting-edge use of generative AI and intelligent data mapping, IgniteData is redefining what's possible in clinical trial operations.

SOURCE IgniteData