IgniteData Selected for Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program: Agentic AI Powers Archer Solution to Transform Clinical Trial Data Transfer

NEW CASTLE, Del., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteData, the healthtech company behind Archer—an advanced EHR-to-EDC solution delivering fully automated, regulatory-grade data transfer for clinical trials—today announced its selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program.

As part of the Pegasus Program, IgniteData is collaborating with Microsoft to apply an agentic approach to generative AI, enabling unstructured EHR data to be mined and served to research coordinators for review—maintaining a human-in-the-loop model consistent with Archer's design. This initiative, developed in collaboration with IgniteData's site network partners, ensures seamless integration into existing workflows while maintaining full compliance with regulatory requirements for data provenance.

IgniteData is recognized as a leader in intelligent clinical trial data automation. Its flagship product, Archer, enables seamless, real-time transfer of complex clinical data from electronic health records (EHR) to electronic data capture (EDC) systems and data warehouses—delivering measurable gains in speed, accuracy, and compliance. The platform is already deployed at several of the world's most prestigious cancer centers and is rapidly expanding into community hospitals and health systems across North America, Europe, and Asia. With deep integrations at top-tier sponsors and sites, Archer is uniquely positioned to help the industry scale smarter, faster clinical trials through intelligent automation at a global level.

The Pegasus Program is an invite-only initiative that helps high-potential B2B startups scale rapidly by providing exclusive access to Microsoft's technology, mentorship, and global enterprise ecosystem. IgniteData's inclusion in the program is accelerating adoption of Archer, its flagship solution designed to eliminate the need for manual data transcription between hospitals and sponsors. Archer enables real-time, secure, and interoperable transfer of clinical trial data from EHR systems directly into EDC platforms—saving time, improving accuracy, and enhancing regulatory compliance.

"We are honored to be part of the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program," said Steve Tolle, Chief Product and Technology Officer of IgniteData. "This isn't a promise of what's possible—it's what's happening today. IgniteData is already partnering with the world's largest technology companies and the most prestigious healthcare organizations to deliver groundbreaking results. Together, we're leveraging the power of agentic AI and intelligent automation to transform clinical trials—accelerating speed, eliminating inefficiencies, and setting a new global standard for data accuracy and compliance."

"We're thrilled to welcome IgniteData to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This initiative gives select startups access to Microsoft Azure's cutting-edge AI models, enterprise-grade security and privacy, and unique go-to-market support to accelerate growth. Through Pegasus, startups can build fast, scale smart, and sell more by tapping into the full power of Azure and the Microsoft ecosystem," said Tom Davis, Partner, Microsoft for Startups.

The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is designed for B2B startups with proven traction and strong product-market fit. It offers strategic support to help companies grow their business, including access to Microsoft's cloud platform, co-selling opportunities, and connections to Microsoft's enterprise customers.

IgniteData is transforming how clinical research is conducted through its innovative Archer solution, which delivers automated, real-time data connectivity between EHR and EDC systems. By eliminating manual data entry and reducing duplication, Archer improves speed, accuracy, and compliance for clinical trials.

