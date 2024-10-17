IgniteData Secures Enterprise Agreement for Archer Platform, Streamlining EHR-to-EDC Data Transfer

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteData, a company focused on healthcare technology solutions, announces a new collaboration with Mayo Clinic to deploy its Archer platform across multiple sites in the U.S., aiming to improve the management of clinical trial data by enhancing the transfer of information from Electronic Health Records (EHR) to Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems.

IgniteData works with research institutions globally, and this agreement, initially focused on oncology, seeks to increase Clinical Research Coordinator (CRC) efficiency and accelerate clinical trial processes. The automation and streamlining of data transfer through Archer reduces the need for manual data entry, providing quicker and more reliable data for drug development timelines.

IgniteData, announces a new collaboration with Mayo Clinic to deploy its Archer platform across multiple sites. Post this

"This collaboration highlights our focus on improving clinical trial efficiency," said Tim Virdee, VP Hospital Partnerships at IgniteData. "By integrating the Archer platform, we aim to support faster and more reliable data transfer between EHR and EDC systems."

IgniteData's Archer platform was selected for its compatibility with multiple EHR and EDC systems and its commitment to data security, ensuring no patient data is persisted.

IgniteData

IgniteData is transforming the future of clinical trials through its cloud-based Virtual Research Assistant, Archer. A system-agnostic solution, Archer brings modern interoperability between EHR and key research systems, such as EDC, to provide seamless, secure transfer of clinically-validated data for clinical trials. www.ignitedata.com

SOURCE IgniteData