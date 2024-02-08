IgniteTech Announces Diamond Sponsorship at Generative AI Expo, part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW

IgniteTech's AI-first approach takes the stage at the Generative AI Expo, showcasing groundbreaking initiatives such as 'AIMonday' and the innovative CoPilot features. The #TECHSUPERSHOW runs February 13-15 in Fort Lauderdale.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech™, the enterprise software powerhouse known as "Where Software Goes to Thrive™", today announced its exclusive Diamond sponsorship for the Generative AI Expo, part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW. This prestigious event will be held from February 13-15, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Generative AI Expo brings together leaders, experts, and trailblazers in the field of artificial intelligence. IgniteTech will showcase its groundbreaking approach to AI, highlighting how it is revolutionizing both its products and corporate culture.

"At IgniteTech, we're embracing GenAI in ways that truly transform our work environment", said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech. "Take our 'AIMonday', a day where employees across all departments and levels will engage exclusively in AI-related working sessions and project development. The GenAI Expo is a fantastic, forward-thinking venue where we can collaborate and learn from other leaders, celebrating how this new technology is reshaping the world."

IgniteTech's AI-first culture encompasses more than just AI Monday. It includes extensive staff development programs aimed at enhancing AI skills, which are crucial for their team's proficiency. Additionally, the company is transforming its internal processes to be more AI-aligned, ensuring higher productivity and more innovation. This goes hand in hand with the integration of GenAI across its entire product suite, through its CoPilot features .

"It's an honor to have IgniteTech as the exclusive Diamond sponsor for the Generative AI Expo," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Their trailblazing approach to transforming their company as AI-First is helping lead the way for the entire industry. With their AI-first mindset and innovative projects, IgniteTech is one of the companies to watch at the #TECHSUPERSHOW. We're excited to have their CEO, Eric Vaughan, delivering a compelling keynote discussing this transformation. "

Attendees are invited to connect with the IgniteTech team at stand 321 to explore all of its GenAI initiatives. IgniteTech's CEO, Eric Vaughan, will deliver the conference's closing keynote themed "AI or Bust: The Non-Negotiable Revolution". Additionally, Eric will also be participating in the panel discussion on "Generative AI and the Customer Experience". Please refer to the Generative AI Expo agenda for the full details of the events.

For more information or to register for the Generative AI Expo, please visit itexpo.com .

