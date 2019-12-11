iGPS Appoints Jeff Pepperworth President And CEO

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iGPS Logistics ("iGPS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of world-class, innovative supply chain solutions, today announced that Jeff Pepperworth, a supply chain industry veteran with decades of proven leadership experience, has been named as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Pepperworth succeeds Co-CEOs, Jeff and Robert Liebesman, who have stepped down to pursue other interests. Jeff Liebesman will be available to iGPS in an advisory capacity.

Mr. Pepperworth has more than 20 years of executive experience in the supply chain grocery and healthcare industries, including most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of CSafe Global, a leading global provider of cold chain packaging and pooling solutions to biopharmaceutical and life science companies, airlines and freight forwarders. Prior to CSafe, Mr. Pepperworth was President of Inmar, Inc. a leading provider of technology-driven solutions serving the grocery and pharmaceutical industries. Previously, Mr. Pepperworth was an executive at the Cleveland Clinic and also held several senior leadership positions at UPS, including Senior Vice President of Global Logistics and Distribution, Vice President of Central U.S. Operations and Vice President of Transportation.

"Jeff is a proven leader who brings a wealth of supply chain grocery and healthcare experience in a wide range of executive roles and we are thrilled to welcome him to iGPS," said Michael Lundin, Chairman of iGPS. "As the demand for intelligent shipping platforms continues to grow, iGPS is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and we are confident Jeff is the right person to lead the Company in its next phase of growth."

Mr. Lundin added, "On behalf of the board, I want to thank Jeff and Robert Liebesman for their exceptional contributions and leadership in positioning and strengthening iGPS for the next chapter of growth. We wish them well in their future endeavors."

"I am honored and excited by the opportunity to lead this great Company," said Mr. Pepperworth. "With a team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced professionals and a recently-bolstered balance sheet primed to fund growth, iGPS is uniquely positioned to continue providing best-in-class service and innovation to meet the growing demands of our customers. I look forward to working with the team and the board, as we continue to enhance our existing product offerings and identify new solutions to better serve our customers' evolving needs, while leveraging our superior capabilities and solutions and incredible customer service."

Jeff Liebesman commented, "Over the past six years, iGPS has made tremendous progress positioning the Company for its next phase of growth, and Robert and I believe that now is the right time to transition away from iGPS. We would like to thank our customers and retailers for their continued support. We are confident that, with the Company's strong competitive and financial position and Jeff's expertise, iGPS is well-positioned to enjoy continued success going forward."

Jonathan Victor, Senior Managing Director and co-Founder of Balmoral Funds, added, "We're proud of the progress iGPS has made building a strong position in the market and are committed to supporting the Company's continued growth and strategic execution under Jeff Pepperworth. We look forward to partnering with Jeff and continuing to invest in iGPS to help maintain, if not accelerate, the Company's positive momentum well into the future."

The Company also announced the appointment of Jonathan Parks as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain. In this role, Mr. Parks will be responsible for the Company's day-to-day logistics, depot operations, reverse logistics, asset recovery, customer service and transportation activities.

Mr. Parks brings more than 15 years of executive experience in the supply chain industry, having most recently served as a Principal Consultant responsible for the strategy and execution for both small and large companies going through mergers and turnaround processes. Before his tenure as a consultant, Mr. Parks served as the VP of Global Logistics & Distribution for Rent-A-Center as well as holding other leadership roles at The Container Store and UPS.

About iGPS

iGPS is a leading provider of world-class, innovative supply chain solutions. The Company leases and services sustainable and intelligent shipping platforms and provides additional services to help customers across a wide range of industries around the world improve their supply chain performance. With decades of supply chain logistics experience, iGPS is a pioneer in leading the transition to sustainable, cutting edge solutions within supply chain management. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://igps.net.

About Balmoral Funds

Balmoral Funds is a private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams of market-leading companies to effect transformative change and growth.

Contacts

Bryan Locke/Mike DeGraff

Sard Verbinnen & Co.

312-895-4700

SOURCE iGPS Logistics

Related Links

http://igps.net

