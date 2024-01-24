IGT Achieves Highest-Possible MSCI ESG Rating of AAA

Company demonstrates sustainability leadership with year-over-year increased score

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it received an MSCI ESG rating of AAA, the highest-possible score the global rating agency presents. This year-over-year score increase demonstrates IGT's continued sustainability leadership in managing ESG-related risks and opportunities. IGT scored particularly well in the categories of governance, product safety and quality, carbon emissions and labor management.

"IGT achieving the MSCI AAA ESG rating demonstrates our strong commitment to enhancing our company-wide sustainability results through our ongoing Sustainable Play initiatives," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "Sustainability is embedded throughout our daily operations as we focus on creating long-term value for our key stakeholders."

MSCI ESG Ratings aim to measure a company's resilience to long-term ESG risks. Companies are scored on an industry-relative AAA-CCC scale across the most relevant issues based on a company's business model.

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. MSCI's research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

