IGT Environmental, Social and Governance Improved Performance, Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives and Responsible Gaming Approach Anchor its 14th Annual Sustainability Report

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) has announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, which outlines the Company's improved environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance year-over-year. IGT's 14th annual Sustainability Report demonstrates the Company's drive to create value, increase its socially responsible corporate citizenship and enhance reporting on its activities.

"IGT's 2020 Sustainability Report underscores and highlights our unwavering commitment to sustainability even while our business adjusted to new ways of working during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Marco Sala, IGT CEO. "Several of the most reputable ESG analysts and rating agencies recognized IGT for improving the quality of the information that we disclose and the sustainable activities and solutions that we implemented across the Company. We firmly believe that IGT's continued dedication to the well-being and development of our employees and high standards of corporate citizenship creates value for our stakeholders throughout the world."

IGT focuses its corporate social responsibility activities on four key pillars: Valuing and Protecting Our People, Advancing Responsibility, Supporting Our Communities and Fostering Sustainable Operations. The 2020 Sustainability Report illustrates IGT's achievements in generating value for a range of stakeholder groups including employees, customers, communities and suppliers.

Highlights of the report include:

Valuing and Protecting Our People : IGT is dedicated to maintaining a fair, inclusive culture where all employees feel valued, respected, engaged and empowered to contribute to the business. IGT enriches employee development through career pathing and mentoring. The Company's Office of Diversity & Inclusion guides strategic diversity and inclusion initiatives and embeds these topics in our business processes.

: IGT is dedicated to maintaining a fair, inclusive culture where all employees feel valued, respected, engaged and empowered to contribute to the business. IGT enriches employee development through career pathing and mentoring. The Company's Office of Diversity & Inclusion guides strategic diversity and inclusion initiatives and embeds these topics in our business processes. IGT prioritized the health and safety of employees, customers and partners in 2020. New ways of working were implemented at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure all employees were provided with a safe working environment, whether remotely or onsite, to minimize the potential spread of the virus.



IGT was selected for the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Company's commitment to progressing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index distinguishes companies committed to advancing women's equality and transparently reporting gender data.

Advancing Responsibility: IGT is committed to player protection and product integrity. Through its comprehensive responsible gaming program, IGT contributes features and capabilities to promote safer gambling and prevent underage play. A solid infrastructure of policies, guidelines and best practices support IGT's solutions to uphold industry standards and demonstrate reliability throughout its portfolio.

IGT is committed to player protection and product integrity. Through its comprehensive responsible gaming program, IGT contributes features and capabilities to promote safer gambling and prevent underage play. A solid infrastructure of policies, guidelines and best practices support IGT's solutions to uphold industry standards and demonstrate reliability throughout its portfolio. In 2020, IGT's responsible gaming certification from the Global Gambling Guidance Group (G4) was attained for another three years. IGT remains the first gaming vendor in the world to achieve this accreditation for its land-based casino and digital operations.



IGT also holds the certification for compliance with the World Lottery Association's Associate Member Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Certification Framework for its lottery operations.

Supporting Our Communities: IGT supports communities where it operates and where its employees live through corporate programs that align with the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs). IGT's Community Ambassador program focuses on community engagement at the local level while aligning with global giving efforts. Employee-driven giving programs complement the corporate programs by supporting the local causes that are important to individual employees.

IGT supports communities where it operates and where its employees live through corporate programs that align with the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs). IGT's Community Ambassador program focuses on community engagement at the local level while aligning with global giving efforts. Employee-driven giving programs complement the corporate programs by supporting the local causes that are important to individual employees. IGT modified its Charitable Giving Guidelines in 2020 to focus on aiding community partners whose operations faced significant challenges due to COVID-19. IGT prioritized funding requests that aligned with the SDGs that supported basic needs. The Company held its first virtual volunteering week with an array of events that brought awareness of how community-based organizations became resilient in hard times and how employees could still support the various causes.

Fostering Sustainable Operations: Interacting with customers is an essential element of IGT's sustainability practices. Sound business relations with suppliers and customers are essential to maintain quality goods and services. IGT ensures its suppliers meet high economic, ethical and environmental standards as outlined in IGT's Supplier Code of Conduct. In addition, IGT strives to continually improve its environmental management systems and processes to reduce its environmental impact.

Interacting with customers is an essential element of IGT's sustainability practices. Sound business relations with suppliers and customers are essential to maintain quality goods and services. IGT ensures its suppliers meet high economic, ethical and environmental standards as outlined in IGT's Supplier Code of Conduct. In addition, IGT strives to continually improve its environmental management systems and processes to reduce its environmental impact. IGT's printing facility in Lakeland, Fla. implemented a waste reclamation program that removed approximately 7,175,050 pounds of waste from landfills in 2020, of which approximately 1,073,380 pounds was used to make alternative fuel. For this program, IGT's facility was recognized as the winner of the Sustainability Program in the 2021 FTA Sustainability Excellence Awards.

IGT continues to look ahead, connecting players around the world with best-in-class solutions that respect people and the environment, while delivering excellence to keep gaming fun and safe for all. The 2020 Sustainability Report is available online at www.IGT.com.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

