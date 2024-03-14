IGT PlayDigital Content Now Live in All Seven US iGaming States with Recent Games Deployment in Rhode Island

Online slot players in all US states with iGaming can now enjoy popular IGT PlayDigital™ games such as Fortune Coin™ and Cash Eruption™

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its IGT PlayDigital iGaming content library is now available in Rhode Island via the Bally Casino Rhode Island app and on BallyCasino.com. This milestone content deployment makes IGT PlayDigital one of only two suppliers to offer content in all seven U.S. online gaming jurisdictions.

"Bally Casino is pleased to make IGT PlayDigital's legendary game portfolio available to our players from the first day of online gaming in Rhode Island," said Craig Eaton, Bally's Rhode Island Operations President. "We've created a top-tier player experience at Bally Casino that gives players the convenient opportunity to experience many of their favorite IGT slots such as Cleopatra™, Cats™ and Wolf Run™ at any time and from any location inside Rhode Island."

"IGT PlayDigital is thrilled to extend the reach of our market-leading games and promotional tools portfolio to players in Rhode Island via our strategic partnership with Bally's Corporation," said Gil Rotem, IGT President of iGaming. "As a long-time lottery and gaming supplier in Rhode Island, IGT is deeply committed to propelling the success of iGaming in the State and delivering highly entertaining games such as Cash Eruption and Fortune Coin that are proven to drive player engagement."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

