IGT Reinforces Environmental, Social and Governance Leadership with Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report

News provided by

International Game Technology PLC

11 Jul, 2023, 06:45 ET

Company's 16th annual sustainability report highlights advancement of initiatives through Sustainable Play™

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company's strong commitment to global sustainability and advancement of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance under its Sustainable Play™ initiatives.

Continue Reading
IGT 2022 Sustainability Report - IGT’s 16th annual Sustainability Report details the Company’s strong commitment to global sustainability and advancement of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance under its Sustainable Play™ initiatives.
IGT 2022 Sustainability Report - IGT’s 16th annual Sustainability Report details the Company’s strong commitment to global sustainability and advancement of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance under its Sustainable Play™ initiatives.

"This marks the 16th consecutive year that IGT has released its Sustainability Report, demonstrating the Company's comprehensive sustainability initiatives and the positive impacts they have on our people and the planet," said Vince Sadusky, IGT CEO. "With a strong foundation centered around Sustainable Play and priorities aligned with UN Global Compact principles and Sustainable Development Goals, IGT continues to make considerable progress as an industry leader in global sustainability as we build a more sustainable business for the future."

Highlights of the 2022 report include IGT's focus on four key sustainability pillars:

  • Valuing and Protecting Our People: With employees based in nearly 60 countries, IGT represents a multicultural environment where individual beliefs and needs are respected and valued. The Company is committed to protecting human rights, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and preventing acts of discrimination. IGT maintains a series of policies and procedures to promote a safe, equitable and inclusive work environment.
    • In 2022, IGT added its Human Rights Policy Statement to employee training, and more than 97 percent of IGT employees completed human rights training.
    • IGT was included in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, which measures LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace.
    • In 2022, IGT was the first Casino and Gaming company to become a signatory for the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a set of principles offering guidance to businesses on how to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.
  • Advancing Responsibility: As a global leader in the gaming industry, IGT considers responsibility a critical part of its business. Risk mitigation features and capabilities are embedded in a system of codes, policies, guidelines, and best practices to protect customers, employees, players, suppliers, and the environment.
    • In 2022, IGT became the first U.S. industry supplier to achieve Global Gambling Guidance Group's (G4) responsible gaming accreditation for sports betting. IGT is now certified in responsible gaming across all product segments.
    • Through the adoption of a Positive Play approach, IGT encourages positive, healthy play behaviors across all business segments.
  • Supporting Our Communities: IGT encourages sustainable communities where the Company operates through corporate and employee-driven programs that align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and facilitate opportunities for support, learning, and growth.
    • In 2022, IGT developed and published its first formal Community Giving and Engagement Policy to inform and educate all relevant stakeholders about IGT's approach to supporting its communities.
    • After School Advantage, the Company's flagship philanthropic initiative, has provided youth with access not only to technology but also science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) educational opportunities. In 2022, IGT expanded this program to the U.K. through a partnership with the STEM Discovery Centre.
  • Fostering Sustainable Operations: As a supplier and operator, IGT seeks to ensure that its corporate policies and the internationally recognized ESG standards apply to the entire value chain. IGT remains committed to addressing its environmental impact, implementing systems and strategies to prevent and mitigate its impact on climate change, biodiversity, and air pollution, while increasing circularity.
    • In 2022, IGT submitted near-term and long-term targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for validation, pledging to reduce its carbon emissions and help fight climate change.
    • The Company implemented decarbonization workstreams to investigate opportunities for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that align with science based targets.

The 2022 Sustainability Report is available online at IGT.com. For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Also from this source

IGT Statement on Passing of Fabio Cairoli, IGT CEO Global Lottery

IGT Signs Cross-Licensing Agreement with FDJ Gaming Solutions France for eInstant Content

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.