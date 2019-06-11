iHeartMedia Doubles Down on Radio Attribution with Agreement to Support Nielsen Media Impact and Continuous Diary Measurement

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced today that iHeartMedia, Inc., the number one audio company in the U.S., will advance radio attribution by supporting Nielsen Media Impact (NMI) and Continuous Diary Measurement (CDM) in Nielsen Audio's four book markets.

With this agreement, Nielsen moves forward with its decision to implement Continuous Diary Measurement as planned in radio markets currently measured four times a year. In addition, iHeartMedia's support boosts the momentum of Nielsen's national cross-media planning tool, Nielsen Media Impact.

"Nielsen Audio is thrilled to be collaborating with iHeartMedia on these important, forward-looking industry level initiatives," said Brad Kelly, Managing Director, Nielsen Audio. "Billion dollar advertisers are telling us with absolute clarity that fresh data and cross-platform media analytics are of paramount importance. These are critical inputs which fuel the marketing mix models -- the same models that guide vast marketing and ad spend budgets."

"The advertising ecosystem is evolving quickly," continued Kelly. "Nielsen Audio and the radio industry must keep pace. The advancement of Continuous Diary Measurement in combination with Nielsen Media Impact will allow both buyers and sellers of radio to better evaluate, react, and adapt to marketplace changes. We are confident these tools will help level the playing field and bring radio's attribution metrics on par with other media."

"Marketing Mix Models need fresh data to get a full understanding of how radio drives sales results and Continuous Diary Measurement enables better attribution with more current data in the larger diary markets," said Greg Ashlock, President, iHeartMedia Markets Group. "We also look forward to using Nielsen Media Impact to show clients how iHeartMedia substantially improves advertising results in optimized cross media campaigns."

Continuous Diary Measurement will start with the July 2019 survey in the 46 Nielsen Audio markets that are currently measured four times a year. The survey period covers April 25 to July 17 and the reports will be delivered between August 14th and August 23rd. Effective with the launch of CDM, 94 metros will have monthly reporting (48 PPM markets and 46 CDM markets) representing ~80% of radio's ad spend and population in Nielsen Audio markets. Nielsen will pause its plans to introduce CDM in two book markets while it continues to work with clients to determine the best path forward to evolve radio measurement and establish attribution metrics in the small and mid-size markets.

Nielsen Media Impact is a cross-platform media planning and optimization solution that helps clients understand total campaign reach, frequency and duplication using advanced audience segments. NMI will enable iHeartMedia to demonstrate the value that its broad audience brings to an advertiser's media plan and illustrate their substantial incremental reach.

