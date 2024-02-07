iHerb® and NFL Alumni Health Team Up to Provide Valuable Membership Perks

Football Fans "Get What the Pros Get™" Through Exclusive Savings on Health and Wellness Products

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, one of the world's leading e-commerce retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, announced a strategic alliance with the National Football League Alumni Association to offer its members and the general public access to a curated selection of wellness products.

To promote the newly formed partnership, iHerb Global Advisor Dr. Mehmet Oz was a featured speaker at the "Huddle for Health" NFL Alumni Health Symposium held Feb. 6 in Las Vegas. With numerous members and guests in attendance, Dr. Oz discussed the essential role vitamins and nutrients play in extending one's longevity.

"One of the primary reasons our nonprofit organization exists is to help ensure the long-term health of our members," said NFL Alumni CEO Brad Edwards. "As iHerb and Dr. Oz work together to make health and wellness more accessible, our members and supporters can access this platform as a crucial component of taking a proactive approach to optimizing their health and improving their overall well-being."

Starting today, NFL Alumni members and fans are eligible for up to 15% off iHerb orders of $60 or more using promo code "NFLALUMNI." As part of the NFL Alumni's "Get What the Pros Get" initiative, iHerb is extending the "NFLALUMNI" promo code to the public for a limited time. A portion of the proceeds from each order will help the NFL Alumni advance its support of community organizations that serve children and families in need.

iHerb is proud to join other health and wellness providers that offer information, resources and tools to help NFL Alumni members enhance their quality of life long after their time on the field.

To learn more about the NFL Alumni and its charitable partners, please click here. To view all press releases from iHerb, please visit: iherb.com/pressreleases.

About iHerb:
iHerb is one of the world's leading e-commerce destinations dedicated to offering a vast selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves more than 10 million global active customers across more than 180 countries and 19 languages. iHerb's sophistical global logistics network is anchored by eight climate-controlled fulfillments centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

About NFL Alumni (NFLA):
NFLA is an organization with a nationwide reach comprised primarily of National Football League players, coaches, and other employees whose mission since 1967 is "Caring for our Own" and "Caring for Kids." The mission of the NFLA is furthered by numerous efforts, including raising funds to support its members, their communities, and qualified youth-oriented charities. NFL Alumni Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of NFL Alumni, offering informational resources, programs, services, and other offerings for NFL Alumni members and the general public.

