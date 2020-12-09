iHerb Announces Exciting New Ways to Earn with iHerb's Rewards Program

"We value the honest opinions our customers offer on the products we carry, so why not reward them for giving us and our fellow shoppers more insights?" says iHerb Vice President of Growth Marketing, Neil Folgate. "We believe these changes, combined with iHerb's global presence, will continue to make our Rewards program globally unique and one of the most attractive programs to customers and influencers around the world."

Three ways to earn iHerb Rewards now include:

Referrals

Give 5% & Get $5 : Help others save more while earning $5 Rewards Credit for every referral purchase, whether they are new or returning customers.

Earn more with Super Rewards: earn an additional 10% commission on any referral purchases on iHerb Brands products. This is in addition to the flat $5 already earned with every referral purchase made.





Reviews

Earn up to $101 in Rewards Credit for every eligible, honest, and helpful review. Share thoughts about the product, whether positive or negative, and get rewarded $1 for writing the review. Plus, earn $0.10 Rewards Credit for every helpful vote received from other customers, up to a maximum of an additional $100 in Rewards Credit per review.





Answers

Earn up to $100 in Rewards Credit for every helpful answer! Earn $0.10 Rewards Credit for every helpful vote received from other customers on answers to a posted question, up to a maximum of $100 in Rewards Credit per answer.

iHerb deeply values their loyal customers who share their commitment to delivering the highest quality products at the most competitive prices and they want to reward those who shop, refer and engage with iHerb in meaningful ways. Bringing new ways to earn like the above to our Rewards Program allows us to accomplish that.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com

