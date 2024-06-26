iHerb Launches New GLP-1 Support Products Designed to Combat Common Side Effects from Rapid Weight Loss

The new GLP-1 support product line, CollagenUP® Plus, Berberine Advanced, and Digestion Pro, are the latest innovations under California Gold Nutrition ®, iHerb's leading house brand of vitamins, minerals and supplements. These dietary supplements were conceived and developed in collaboration with health and wellness experts Dr. Mehmet Oz , iHerb's Global Advisor and Stakeholder, and Dr. Michael Murray , iHerb's Chief Scientific Advisor, who advised on the formulation of premium ingredients needed to address key nutrient deficiencies that may occur when a person's appetite is significantly reduced.

Recent research on weight management drugs projects that 93 million adults in the U.S. who are overweight and obese may benefit from a GLP-1 agonist medication.* In spite of the rising adoption, a recent report revealed 60 percent stopped using their GLP-1 medication before reaching their targeted duration, with many citing negative side effects as a factor for quitting the medication.** In response to these challenges, iHerb's new dietary supplements are specifically designed to address common side effects from GLP-1 medications and help increase the likelihood of individuals to maintain their weight loss program.

"After months of preparation, we are proud to introduce our new California Gold Nutrition supplements specifically formulated to mitigate the adverse effects of GLP-1 therapy," said Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb. "Collaborating with esteemed health experts Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Michael Murray, we have developed products that enhance overall well-being and demonstrate our dedication to addressing our customers' needs. As a trusted retailer with a portfolio of over 50,000 health and wellness products, we remain committed to providing affordable, convenient solutions that empower our customers to lead healthy and fulfilling lives."

"Incorporating GLP-1 support products into daily routines can enhance one's health and wellness journey by making the side effects from treatment more manageable," said Dr. Oz. "We take great pride in knowing that these scientifically-backed offerings will allow people to live more comfortably, take the guesswork out of daily metabolic health, and ensure they stick to their treatment plan to achieve their desired results."

"Our goal was to create products that addressed the side effects of GLP-1 head on, from improved digestive function, to enhanced metabolism and blood sugar support, and better-retained muscle mass," shared Dr. Murray. "Each of these products was carefully designed using the highest-quality natural ingredients to ensure optimal effectiveness."

Supplements Overview

The launch of California Gold Nutrition's CollagenUP Plus, Berberine Advanced and Digestion Pro are meticulously formulated using premium ingredients to ensure product potency and efficacy. These supplements are only available at iHerb, do not require a prescription and are safe to use by individuals who are not planning to pursue GLP-1 therapy.

CollagenUP Plus is designed to prevent muscle loss as well as regulate blood sugar levels and minimize nausea and bloating. When mixed with water, it meets the criteria of a small particle-size meal that supports proper gut function in users of GLP-1 agonists. CollagenUP Plus contains hydrolyzed marine collagen to help keep skin firm, prebiotic fiber blend to further promote digestive health, and essential amino acids to support muscle health.***





is designed to prevent muscle loss as well as regulate blood sugar levels and minimize nausea and bloating. When mixed with water, it meets the criteria of a small particle-size meal that supports proper gut function in users of GLP-1 agonists. contains hydrolyzed marine collagen to help keep skin firm, prebiotic fiber blend to further promote digestive health, and essential amino acids to support muscle health.*** Berberine Advanced features Berbevis ® , a phytosome formulation that has been proven to effectively support healthy body composition and blood sugar levels, and has a positive effect on body composition. Beyond metabolic support, Berberine Advanced can also support heart health, aid in weight management, and contribute to overall gut health.***





features Berbevis , a phytosome formulation that has been proven to effectively support healthy body composition and blood sugar levels, and has a positive effect on body composition. Beyond metabolic support, can also support heart health, aid in weight management, and contribute to overall gut health.*** Digestion Pro features Prodigest®, a patented plant-based blend designed to optimize digestive function. Supplementing GLP-1 treatment with Digestion Pro can help safeguard against potential side effects such as bloating, nausea and stomach pain. ***

GLP-1 patients will also find a curated assortment of beneficial vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B6, iron, vitamin D3+K2, magnesium and folate to help replenish any nutrient deficiencies caused by a reduced intake of fortified and animal source foods. To learn more about managing the effects of semaglutide and other GLP-1 agonists, read the iHerb blog post written by Dr. Murray, a leading global authority on naturopathic medicine.

***These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About iHerb:

iHerb is one of the world's leading e-commerce retailers dedicated to offering a vast selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves more than 10 million global active customers across more than 180 countries and 19 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by eight climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

