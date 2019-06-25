IHG® and Sands China, Ltd. announce InterContinental Alliance Resorts partnership in Macao

InterContinental Alliance Resorts partners with world-renowned hotel operators in landmark locations to bring luxury resorts to IHG® Rewards Club's more than 100 million enrolled members globally. Alliance resorts enable guests to experience these magnificent destinations while enjoying all the rewards of being an InterContinental guest. The Venetian Resort was the first-ever InterContinental Alliance Resort when the partnership launched in 2010.

Guests across these five luxury properties – which include approximately 13,000 luxury hotel rooms and suites – will be able to earn IHG Rewards Club points and redeem them for stays at more than 5,600 IHG hotels worldwide. IHG Rewards Club Members will also be able to redeem Reward Nights at all five InterContinental Alliance Resorts. IHG Rewards Club is the industry's first hotel loyalty program and strives to bring members more engaging travel experiences, more exceptional benefits and more rewards that really matter.

Jolyon Bulley, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, IHG, said: "Building on the success of our partnership at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, we're privileged to be extending the InterContinental Alliance to The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Hotel. We are now able to offer our IHG Rewards Club members from around the world more than 5,000 luxury hotel rooms and suites in Macao, an exciting global destination."

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd., said: "We are delighted to be expanding our strategic alliance with our long-term partner, IHG, not only for our existing portfolio of The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao, but also The Londoner Hotel when it opens. This valuable partnership further reinforces our commitment to Macao, and to providing outstanding customer experiences across our properties."

George Markantonis, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, said: "IHG has been a valuable partner for us here in Las Vegas and we are thrilled to carry the relationship through to 2027. We are proud to provide IHG Rewards Club members direct access to the Las Vegas Strip and all the beautiful offerings within our resort and the award-winning Sands Expo."

InterContinental Alliance Resorts are aligned with the spirit of the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand and complement IHG's expanding luxury portfolio globally. These alliance resorts maintain their bespoke identities, while also being marketed through IHG's channels including InterContinental.com, where guests can book or redeem points for a suite. Beginning today, guests can book reservations at The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao on IHG.com, InterContinental.com, the IHG app and by calling IHG's global reservation centers.

Opened in 2007, The Venetian® Macao is Macao's first integrated resort featuring stunning replicas of the famous canals and architectural icons of Venice, Italy . The Venetian Macao features approximately 3,000 suites, 1.2 million square feet (111,000 square metres) of convention and meeting facilities as well as a 15,000-seat Cotai Arena designed for world-class sports events and electrifying entertainment. The Venetian Macao is also home to the unique, 1,800-seat luxury Venetian Theatre, hosting the best in international and Chinese entertainment; more than 30 renowned restaurants; the incredibly fun QUBE indoor playground and more than 350 retailers at Shoppes at Venetian. Outdoor recreation areas include swimming pools and cabanas and a mini-golf course

The Parisian Macao is an integrated resort inspired by the magic and wonder of the famed "City of Light." Featuring a half-scale authentic recreation of the Eiffel Tower, The Parisian Macao offers approximately 2,500 guest rooms and suites and a full array of integrated resort facilities, including meeting space, restaurants, Le SPA'tique, QUBE Kingdom – Kid's Play Zone, Parisian Health Club, pool deck, and a 1,200-seat theatre. The 300,000 square feet Shoppes at Parisian retail mall offers the latest in fashion and couture in a setting reminiscent of the streets of Paris , with an eclectic mix of street artists, mimes, and buskers heightening the authentic experience. Visitors can stroll among formal gardens, fountains, hedge mazes and reflective pools, and enjoy carousels, arcades and bistros.

The Londoner Hotel features approximately 600 luxury suites. An all-suite hotel, each space has been designed and crafted to embark guests on a unique journey for a one-of-a-kind, bespoke experience. Entering the suites, visitors are greeted with a whimsical gallery-like foyer, for a fresh and playful arrival. A selection of distinctive art pieces defines the entire living area, infusing it with a bold, sharp vibe, tastefully counter-balanced by the elegant simplicity of the chesterfield sofa and the high-backed leather armchair. The journey continues into the bedroom area, for a warm, homely, yet decidedly upscale British atmosphere. At The Londoner Hotel, guests can indulge in alluring moments surrounded by refined details designed for a unique and bespoke luxury experience.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is one of the most highly regarded luxury resort complexes in Las Vegas , offering approximately 7,100 suites – all featuring five-fixture baths, 2.3M square feet of indoor meeting space, a 109,000 square foot Canyon Ranch Spa, showroom theaters and approximately 30 restaurants, nightclubs and lounges. The resort consistently appears in luxury travel guides such as Conde Nast Traveler Gold List, Travel & Leisure 500 World's Best Hotels, American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts, Virtuoso Best of the Best, AAA Five Diamond Award, and Forbes Travel Guide's Four Diamond Winners. The hotel is located on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/IHGCorporate, www.facebook.com/IHGCorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group

