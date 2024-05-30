IHG Hotels & Resorts heats up in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean with exciting openings and upcoming debuts across its luxury and lifestyle brands

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, today celebrates its exceptional luxury and lifestyle growth in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean (MLAC). Already one of the largest luxury and lifestyle portfolios in the world, this expansion underscores IHG's strategic focus, significant investment, and ambitious growth plans in the region for this important segment. With five openings to date in 2024 and 32 properties currently in the regional pipeline, IHG is expected to more than double its MLAC luxury and lifestyle presence in the coming years.*

Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada

Leanne Harwood, SVP, Managing Director for Luxury & Lifestyle Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "The significant expansion of our luxury and lifestyle portfolio across the Mexico, Latin America and Caribbean markets demonstrates our brands continue to not only be in demand, but are also embraced for their distinct offerings. From spectacular retreats at Six Senses and storied heritage at InterContinental to laid-back luxury at Kimpton, boutique neighborhood settings at Hotel Indigo and one-of-a-kind stays at Vignette Collection, each one opens the door to more destinations than ever before."

IHG's latest and upcoming openings in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean include a rich blend of sought-after destinations, meticulously designed resort oases and unique urban experiences for both leisure and business travelers.

Six Senses

World-renowned for providing the ultimate wellness and sustainability experiences set within some of the world's most breathtaking landscapes, Six Senses made its highly anticipated debut in the region this April with the opening of Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada. The island's incredible natural beauty and soul-connecting cultural experiences provide the perfect backdrop for a journey of discovery, rejuvenation and celebration. Travelers can immerse in the resort's unique experiences that connect them with Grenada's Spice Island heritage, including farm-to-table cooking, a spa designed to leverage the abundance of fragrant spices with medicinal healing properties as well as culinary menus brought to life with bold flavors using local produce grown in the island's fertile volcanic soil. Six Senses is poised to continue its thoughtful expansion in the region with the forthcoming Six Senses Grand Bahama and Six Senses Xala, expected to open by 2026.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, the world's first and largest luxury hotel brand, currently has the greatest presence amongst the luxury and lifestyle portfolio in MLAC with 20 open properties. In Spring 2023, the brand celebrated the opening of InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Nature Spa, a secluded beachfront sanctuary set amidst the island of Dominica's natural beauty. As InterContinental continues to expand in the region, IHG announces it will open the 293-room InterContinental Presidente Monterrey in Mexico with longstanding partner Grupo Presidente in the second half of 2024. Set within San Pedro Garza García in Monterrey, the hotel will feature exceptional experiences, including a signature restaurant, craft cocktail bar and coffee shop, as well as an onsite spa offering rejuvenating treatments, more than 20,000 square feet of meetings and events space, and a Club InterContinental lounge. With its proximity to the area's exciting culinary destinations, museums and shopping, InterContinental Presidente Monterrey will be perfectly positioned to welcome leisure and business travelers alike. Looking further ahead, the InterContinental Grenada Resort is projected to open in 2025.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Celebrated for having pioneered the concept of unique, design-forward hotels that ignite the spirit through expansive experiences, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants continues its exciting growth momentum in MLAC following the opening of Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa in Fall 2023. Demonstrating a strong start to 2024, the boutique luxury brand debuted Kimpton Virgilio in Mexico City's vibrant Polanquito neighborhood in February, followed in April by Kimpton Mas Olas Resort & Spa in the charming coastal town of Todos Santos on Mexico's Baja Sur peninsula. Early this summer, it is slated to open the 130-room Kimpton Las Mercedes, located in the Dominican Republic's bustling Santo Domingo, in partnership with Iberostar Group. As Kimpton continues to innovate and expand its offerings for guests, the brand is also set to unveil its first all-inclusive beachfront resort, Kimpton Tres Ríos Riviera Maya, before year's end.

Vignette Collection

Vignette Collection, IHG's newest luxury and lifestyle brand that debuted in 2021, is a curation of distinct hand-picked hotels offering one-of-a-kind stays, all united by a sense of purpose. Representing the brand's first signing in both Mexico and within the Americas, El Gran Encomendero in the Yucatán Peninsula will become the first branded hotel in the historic town of Valladolid. Expected to open in 2025, the 83-room property is set within an on-the-rise destination for international leisure travel, business events and weddings. Valladolid recently received the coveted "Magical Towns" designation from the Mexican Ministry of Tourism for its efforts to protect and preserve cultural wealth.

Hotel Indigo

As The World's Neighborhood Hotel, Hotel Indigo draws inspiration from each hotel's surrounding neighborhood and culture to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere that inspires guests to discover something new. Earlier this month, the fast-growing lifestyle brand revealed the much-anticipated Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman on Grand Cayman's famed Seven Mile Beach. The unparalleled island oasis boasts 282 exceptional water view guest rooms, multi-concept dining including one of the island's only rooftop lounges, elevated pool and beachside experiences, and abundant event spaces for the local community and visiting guests to enjoy. This opening in the region follows that of Hotel Indigo La Paz Puerta Cortés, nestled between the Sea of Cortez and La Paz Bay in Mexico, in January and precedes Hotel Indigo Tijuana, which is expected to open later this year.

Further demonstrating IHG's strategic focus and investment in luxury and lifestyle in the region, three milestone signings were recently announced in Turks & Caicos for InterContinental, Kimpton and Hotel Indigo. Set on Turks & Caicos' picturesque Grace Bay, the resorts will mark IHG's debut on the celebrated Caribbean island and are all poised to open by 2027.

Fueled by exciting acquisitions and new brand launches, IHG has transformed its luxury and lifestyle portfolio in recent years to become one of the largest in the hospitality industry. Globally, brands in this space continue to represent a growing proportion of IHG with over 850 open and pipeline hotels.*

*Figures as of March 31, 2024

