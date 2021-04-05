IHG® Army Hotels releases Earth Month tips for military travelers

Additionally, over the past three years, conservation and sustainability efforts for the IHG Army Hotels estate have delivered savings of more than $1.5 million in electricity, gas, and water expenses. These cost savings are passed along to the U.S. Army's Privatization of Army Lodging (PAL) program for future investment – including new hotel development and future renovations – across the IHG Army Hotels lodging portfolio.

Chuck Sourbeer, Head of Operations, IHG Army Hotels, commented: "Members of the military travel millions of miles every year to protect and serve our country, and we're honored to provide a home away from home for them while they pursue their mission. We're committed to minimizing the impact we have on the environment, and we invite all of our guests to join us in a commitment to reducing waste and conserving water and energy."

Gretchen Turpen, SVP, Head of Lodging for Lendlease, commented: "Lendlease fully embraces innovation and finding sustainably responsible ways to provide well-built, well-maintained hotels designed to meet the unique needs of service members today and for generations to come. Through the PAL program, we have become an industry leader in deploying the use of Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) as a key building material in constructing hotels across the U.S. The use of CLT on our construction sites provides sustainable benefits to include a lower carbon footprint. We look forward to delivering our fifth CLT hotel on Fort Jackson, SC, in June of this year."

Tips released today include a variety of simple steps that military and civilian travelers can take to help reduce their environmental impact:

Don't Waste Water – Take shorter showers and turn the faucet off at the sink while you shave or brush your teeth.

– Take shorter showers and turn the faucet off at the sink while you shave or brush your teeth. Use Energy as You Would at Home – When not in your room, turn off the lights and TV, and raise or lower the thermostat to conserve energy. Unplug phone and computer chargers that are not in use.

– When not in your room, turn off the lights and TV, and raise or lower the thermostat to conserve energy. Unplug phone and computer chargers that are not in use. Skip Single Use – Avoid single-use plastics when on the road. Carry a water bottle with you while traveling and refill it at airport water fountains, and pack snacks in paper or a reusable container.

– Avoid single-use plastics when on the road. Carry a water bottle with you while traveling and refill it at airport water fountains, and pack snacks in paper or a reusable container. Consider Housekeeping Options – Many hotels, including IHG Army Hotels, give guests the option of reusing their towels and sheets rather than having them changed daily, reducing laundry and saving energy and water.

Many hotels, including IHG Army Hotels, give guests the option of reusing their towels and sheets rather than having them changed daily, reducing laundry and saving energy and water. Keep Toiletries Out of the Trash – IHG Army Hotels offers bulk amenities for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash in many hotels, eliminating the need for single-use packaging for toiletries. If you choose to bring your own, be sure to pack them in reusable bottles instead of purchasing "travel size."

IHG Army Hotels and Lendlease integrate sustainability and conservation from the beginning, starting with the hotel's building design and then the selection of building materials, fixtures, furniture, and equipment (FF&E) to culminate in operational efficiencies. Additionally, a comprehensive approach to energy efficiency is used that includes the materials selection process factoring in "embodied energy," the energy needed to harvest, extract, process, manufacture, transport, construct, and maintain a material or product, and specifying FF&E materials that will last the duration of the product cycle, offering more opportunities for enhancing efficiencies.

Earlier this year, IHG launched Journey to Tomorrow, a series of ambitious new commitments to make a positive difference for people, communities, and planet over the next decade. The company has committed to reduce energy use and carbon emissions, pioneer the transformation to a minimal waste hospitality industry, and conserve water, and help secure water access in those areas at greatest risk. As a part of the IHG family, IHG Army Hotels has also committed to work towards the future of sustainable travel.

To learn more about IHG Army Hotels, or to book a stay, visit www.IHGArmyHotels.com.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG,NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 16 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 due to open over the next five years.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Lendlease

Lendlease is a leading global real estate group with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to create value through places where communities thrive.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Lendlease has approximately 9,500 employees internationally.

Our core capabilities are reflected in our operating segments of Development, Construction and Investments. The combination of these three segments provides us with a sustainable competitive advantage and allows us to provide innovative integrated solutions for our customers.

In the US, Lendlease's Communities business is one of the nation's leaders in public/private community development. We manage one of the largest military housing portfolios in the U.S. and are the Army's exclusive partner for lodging. With a focus on creating sustainable value, Lendlease creates communities that regenerate our environment, enrich people's lives and foster economic growth. Lendlease has worked extensively with the Department of Defense through the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI), a program that provides for the transfer of military housing assets to private sector companies. With over 40,000 residential units, 192 apartments and more than 12,000 hotel rooms in its portfolio, Lendlease will finance, develop, build, renovate and operate these sites for at least 50 years.

www.lendlease.com

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

https://www.ihgplc.com

