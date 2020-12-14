IHG Hotels & Resorts and Explore Georgia invite visitors to go beyond the headlines, Where True Hospitality meets Southern Hospitality

"We're proud to call Georgia home to our U.S. headquarters and the thousands of our colleagues who work, live, and play here," stated Brian Hicks, SVP, Americas Commercial & Revenue Management, IHG Hotels & Resorts . "We've partnered with Explore Georgia because we both share a deep passion for the vast experiences the Peach State has to offer, including the places and stories that don't make the news but are so essential to the fabric of Georgia. Our company's passion is delivering True Hospitality, and what better way to showcase that than in our own backyard."

"We're thrilled to partner with our friends at IHG Hotels & Resorts to showcase so many great places to stay in our state," said Mark Jaronski, Deputy Commissioner of Tourism for the Georgia Department of Economic Development. "No matter where you call home, a safe, enjoyable escape to Georgia's great cities, small towns, mountains, beaches, state and national parks is never far away."

Peach State locations to stay and explore include:

Atlanta: The birthplace and home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Atlanta was the spiritual epicenter of the Civil Rights movement. Visit Dr. King's childhood home and Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he preached his famous sermons. The National Center for Civil and Human Rights and the King Center are dedicated to the movement's struggles and achievements. Crowne Plaza Midtown is close to all these sites, and rooms provide ample space for work and rest, while the Buckhead neighborhood is home to InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, a luxury flagship hotel. The recently renovated Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia is also close to all that Atlanta has to offer and just 20 minutes away in Roswell is Chattahoochee Nature Center and Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area – one of 11 stunning National Parks in Georgia. For a quieter, more distinct experience, drive 20 minutes north to Alpharetta and stay at the wellness-focused EVEN Hotel Alpharetta – Avalon Area . View the trip planning guide to Atlanta here.

Savannah: Settled in 1773 by General James Oglethorpe, Savannah is Georgia's first city, and there is no shortage of reasons to visit this quintessential southern locale. Visitors may recognize the majestic live oaks draped with Spanish moss and gothic architecture from popular movies, but the city's beauty and rich legacy are worth experiencing in person. Book a guest room at the charming Kimpton Brice Hotel in Savannah's Historic Landmark District, perfect for a scenic stroll along the Savannah River. View the trip planning guide to Savannah here.

Macon: With a thriving river economy that started with the indigenous community long before European settlers arrived, Macon is now a bustling city with many historical sites, eye-catching architecture, and a legendary music scene. It's also home to Wesleyan College, the first college in the world chartered to grant degrees to women. Stay just five minutes from the historic downtown at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Macon North. View the trip planning guide to Macon here.

Athens: Home to The University of Georgia and birthplace of iconic American music groups R.E.M. and The B-52s, Athens boasts historic homes, the 300-acre State Botanical Garden of Georgia, and nationally recognized craft breweries (Tropicália, anyone?). Although called "The Classic City," there isn't anything conventional about Athens, and to really get a feel for its neighborhoods, stay at Hotel Indigo Athens Downtown . View the trip planning guide to Athens here.

Augusta: Famous for hosting the annual Masters Tournament, Augusta was also the boyhood home of President Woodrow Wilson, who served as the 28th President of the United States. George Walton, the youngest signatory to sign the U.S. Declaration of Independence, was also from Augusta. Visit these historical home sites or the new mural of the Godfather of Soul, Augusta's own James Brown, while staying at avid hotel Augusta W – Grovetown , one of IHG's newest hotel brands. View the trip planning guide to Augusta here.

Responsible Travel

Safety precautions to combat COVID-19 are critical to both the state and its visitors right now. Therefore, Explore Georgia continues to promote safe travel and encourages all visitors, residents and businesses to follow the Georgia Safety Promise, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining a social distance and washing hands. While visiting an IHG hotel, be reassured that cleanliness and safety are top of mind. The company's longstanding commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures includes the IHG Way of Clean program developed with Ecolab and Diversey, both world leaders in hygiene and cleaning technologies.

