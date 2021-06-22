IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches 'Department of Epic' with Chance to Win A Year of Free Hotel Stays

The contest, which aims to give guests back the time, memories and travel experiences lost in 2020, is part of IHG's new Department of Epic – a program which will help guests bring their travel dreams to life. Whether it's exploring the Grand Canyon, taking in the magic of Napa Valley with a hot air balloon experience or swimming with whale sharks in the Maldives – IHG has a hotel for wherever you want to go and for however you want to stay.

"At IHG Hotels & Resorts, our teams connect people through travel and we've missed making that happen," said Claire Bennett, Chief Customer Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts. "With the launch of our Department of Epic, we're helping kick start the memorable and epic experiences people have been waiting for – strengthening family bonds, celebrating milestone moments, uniting far-flung friends, forging business partnerships – across our hotels around the world."

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes with exclusive perks, such as:

Ultimate Snack Setup: The winner will receive a complimentary basket full of their favorite snacks every time they check into a new hotel. Gummy bears in bed? The Department will deliver them right to your room.

The winner will receive a complimentary basket full of their favorite snacks every time they check into a new hotel. Gummy bears in bed? The Department will deliver them right to your room. 12 Months of Meals: Over the course of the year, the winner will be able to dine at one of IHG's award-winning restaurants, once a month.

Over the course of the year, the winner will be able to dine at one of IHG's award-winning restaurants, once a month. Gift of Perfect Sleep: To avoid the dreaded transition of returning to their bed after a year of dreamy slumbers, the winner will be able to swap out their home mattress with a deluxe option that they've come to love during their stay.

To avoid the dreaded transition of returning to their bed after a year of dreamy slumbers, the winner will be able to swap out their home mattress with a deluxe option that they've come to love during their stay. Private Car: To get around, IHG will give the winner access to a private car at select hotels to take them wherever they want to go around the city.

To get around, IHG will give the winner access to a private car at select hotels to take them wherever they want to go around the city. Robe Collection : The winner will enjoy the coziest, over-the-top collection of iconic Kimpton robes that have long been recognized for their memorable designs ranging from leopard to seersucker to tie dye and will serve as the perfect souvenir from the year.

The winner will enjoy the coziest, over-the-top collection of iconic Kimpton robes that have long been recognized for their memorable designs ranging from leopard to seersucker to tie dye and will serve as the perfect souvenir from the year. Immediate IHG Rewards Status : The winner will become a Spire Elite rewards member, the program's highest level of membership.

: The winner will become a Spire Elite rewards member, the program's highest level of membership. Personal Booking Concierge: All hotel reservations will be made through a personal booking concierge to help the winner select the perfect destination and hotel for each day of the year.

In addition to these exclusive perks and as part of the Department of Epic, IHG will provide tailored experiences through a Surprise & Delight Program. All consumers who are "Epic'd" will be rewarded with "Epic Extras" – from plush hotel slippers to a penthouse booking, the program will help create more memorable moments.

To enter the contest, travelers with wanderlust are invited to take to Instagram and Twitter and 'tell IHG why they need an epic vacation – without telling IHG they need an epic vacation', using #IHGTellMeContest and tagging @ihghotels. The winner will be announced on August 2.

Those who can't wait to take flight and want the instant vacation feeling can tune in to Clubhouse, the number one live social audio app, on June 22 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET where IHG will host a hotel audio soundscape that will take listeners through a virtual journey of a hotel experience. From the moment guests enter the hotel lobby and hear light voices and casual greetings to the first dip in the pool with the sounds of water splashing and finally the music from the bar as you unwind with a night cap before heading to your room to fall asleep – all of the quintessential sounds of vacation will be one click away.

IHG is accepting submissions from June 22 through July 20. Entries will be collected on Instagram and Twitter and must tag @IHGhotels and include #IHGTellMeContest. Click here for a list of terms and conditions. Consumers who want to learn more about the Department of Epic campaign can watch IHG's short film entitled "Open Up Your World," which features various IHG destinations around the world and a sneak peek at some of the epic experiences guests can enjoy. The film will be featured on the brand's website, social media platforms and more.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG,NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 16 hotel brands and IHG Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 due to open over the next five years.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards . For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts