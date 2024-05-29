IHG HOTELS & RESORTS LAUNCHES "THE FESTIVAL CLOSET" WITH PICKLE TO OFFER COMPLIMENTARY FASHION LOOKS THIS SEASON

This limited-time, curated fashion edit spans styles and categories, from Cult Gaia dresses, to sold-out Miaou sets to Chanel belt bags, and allows guests to rent festival outfits at no cost, either through the Pickle app or in-person at a pop-up showroom at IHG's Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York. Guests can enjoy the convenience of renting last-minute festival fashion finds and exploring trending styles without the pressure, cost or environmental impact of buying new.

"Festival season is an exciting time for us to connect with travelers in a fun and unique way," says Connor Smith, Vice President of Masterbrand Strategy for IHG. "Every choice our guests make while traveling reflects who they are, and our partnership with Pickle helps us give our guests more options to express their identity through fashion."

"The Festival Closet by IHG x Pickle" pop-up will be hosted at Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York, providing an opportunity to shop in-person. Dates and times are as follows:

Saturday, June 1 : 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST

: – Sunday, June 2 : 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST

: – Monday, June 3 : 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. EST

"The Festival Closet by IHG x Pickle" will be shoppable via Pickle's app starting today through June 9 and then again from July 27 through August 4, while supplies last. Simply search the curated collection featuring hand-selected festival pieces, choose your favorite item, insert the code FESTIVALCLOSET and rent it for free for up to 14 days. At the end of the rental, return via doorstep pickup from Pickle's integrated couriers, in-store drop off at Pickle's West Village store or mail using the pre-paid QR code/shipping label.

"Festivals have become the ultimate opportunity to remove our personal style guardrails and make a statement. But it also means we're often sourcing our looks with single-wear purchases, which can be expensive and wreak havoc on the environment," said Julia O'Mara, Co-Founder and COO of Pickle. "Renting from other people's closets is the ultimate solution, and now, in partnership with IHG, we're collectively bringing that solution and thrill of the hunt to the masses for festival season."

The Official Kick-Off Social

IHG Hotels & Resorts will kick off the biggest summer festival season yet with an invitation-only celebration at Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York's vibrant rooftop, Mr. Purple. Located in one of NYC's most energetic neighborhoods, the rooftop offers 360-degree views of Manhattan. The event will include a DJ set from Natasha Diggs, exclusively curated cocktails, light bites, and a special Pickle showroom showcasing the cutest festival pieces and offering discounts for future rentals.

IHG Hotels & Resorts will continue bringing people together throughout the summer by creating new ways to redeem IHG One Rewards points for exclusive music festival tickets and memorable moments through its experiences platform IHG One Rewards Access. All festival season long, members can use their points to gain access to VIP tickets and premier hospitality experiences worldwide.

To learn how to redeem points for exclusive offerings, please visit auctions.ihg.com , and to learn more about IHG One Rewards, visit IHGOneRewards.com .

*Discount code eligible between May 29, 2024, and June 5, 2024, limited to 1 rental per person. Each day during the eligibility period, rental discounts are limited to the first rentals daily. Free discount is capped at $100 rental value, eligible for rental products only. In real-life rentals are available at the Pickle pop-up at Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York; digital rentals must be made through the Pickle app. Renter is fully liable for any damage or loss of the rental. Terms and conditions apply. Offer subject to availability and cannot be combined with other promotions. The provider reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without prior notice. Rental returns will be facilitated through the Pickle app. Items can be dropped off in person at 21 8th Ave or returned via courier or shipping by selecting that return method on the app.

