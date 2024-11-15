IHG Hotels & Resorts Luxury & Lifestyle Collection Celebrates Cozy Season with Exclusive Minted Holiday Partnership

Curated collection of seasonal holiday cards and photo gifts with stylish winter pop-ups to capture holiday memories

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the holiday season, IHG Hotels & Resorts Luxury & Lifestyle Collection announces the launch of its new collaboration with the premium design marketplace and holiday one-stop-shop, Minted . Debuting today, guests are able to capture and share priceless seasonal moments at select hotels with a curated IHG and Minted holiday collection featuring an assortment of unique and customizable holiday card designs and photo gifts available at an exclusive offer. The partnership is the latest addition to IHG's Winter Chalet seasonal experience across its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in the Americas, which celebrates the magic of winter travel with Chalet Day experiences on the Winter Solstice, festive programming, inventive culinary and cocktail offerings, and more.

InterContinental Buckhead - Atlanta

To bring the spirit of the season to life, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta , Kimpton Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara and Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort and Spa in Honduras's Bay Islands are featuring a Winter Chalet pop-up experience, beautifully styled in collaboration with Minted. Each pop-up is equipped with a photo kiosk for guests to capture holiday moments onsite with friends, family and pets. Visitors receive their photos instantly via email or text and are directed to the IHG and Minted collection online where they can customize and place their holiday card and photo keepsake orders. Each item in the collection is designed by Minted's global community of independent artists who are supported with every purchase. Guests of IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle properties will also enjoy an exclusive offer of 20% off holiday cards and 15% off photo gifts while shopping the IHG and Minted collection.

"This year's partnership with Minted offers guests a timely, stress-free way to capture and share cherished memories," said Vicki Poulos, Head of Luxury & Lifestyle Brands Americas and Global Kimpton. "With our winter experiences, we invite travelers to capture meaningful holiday moments or savor the cozy ambiance of our seasonal retreats, sharing the warmth of the season and the joy of travel with those they love throughout the holidays, New Year's and beyond."

To add a little extra cheer, IHG is providing guests who order a holiday card or photo gift from the IHG and Minted collection with an exclusive friends and family offer of up to 15% off a future stay at select hotels within the IHG Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio.

Find more information on IHG's Winter Chalet campaign here or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app to further explore IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle destinations and its special pricing for members.

