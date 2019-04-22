IHG® Hotels & Resorts Named Official Hotel and Hotel Loyalty Partner of the US Open Tennis Championships

ATLANTA, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG® Hotels & Resorts (IHG®), a leader in luxury travel, and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), today announce a new partnership that names IHG as the official hotel and hotel loyalty partner for the US Open Tennis Championships. The multiyear agreement, commencing with the 2019 US Open, also includes sponsorship of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, part of the US Open Series.

As a preeminent fixture on the global sporting calendar, the US Open presents an exciting new opportunity to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for IHG's well-traveled guests and IHG® Rewards Club members.

The partnership provides an opportunity to showcase and immerse consumers in IHG's luxury travel heritage and expanding number of luxury properties around the world. Across IHG's four distinct luxury brands—Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Regent® Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants—guests are welcomed at nearly 300 hotels and resorts around the world, with 100 more set to open in the coming years. Guests and IHG Rewards Club members will enjoy the benefits of this partnership, with exclusive US Open experiences and opportunities to experience the brands on-site at Flushing Meadows during the tournament itself.

Lew Sherr, Chief Revenue Officer, USTA: "Uniting the US Open with IHG Hotels & Resorts' suite of world-leading brands provides tremendous promotional opportunities for our two global businesses. We look forward to building momentum with our new partner and working together to deliver the very best experiences for our shared clientele around the world."

Claire Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer, IHG: "Our new partnership with one of the world's largest and the most prestigious tennis tournaments underscores the importance we place on creating unforgettable moments for our guests and loyalty members. By partnering with the USTA, we also give a broader set of tennis fans a unique opportunity to get to know us better—and to experience our luxury portfolio and the award-winning IHG Rewards Club program in exclusive ways. We're looking forward to a great partnership and a successful 2019 tournament."

The 2019 US Open will run from August 26 to September 8. The tournament's recently completed five-year, $600 million strategic transformation provides visitors more opportunities to take advantage of the unparalleled benefits at this first-class sporting venue featuring some of the world's most elite athletes. The venue welcomed a record 828,798 attendees in 2018 over the course of the event and engaged millions of fans on its social and digital platforms.

About IHG® Rewards Club: With more than 100 million enrolled members globally, IHG® Rewards Club is the first and largest guest loyalty program in the hotel industry. Named Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World for the 14th consecutive year as voted by the readers of Global Traveler magazine, IHG® Rewards Club offers sought-after benefits and is easy to use. Members qualify for Your Rate by IHG® Rewards Club, an exclusive rate offered when they book direct. In addition to flexible features like No Blackout Dates for Reward Nights, Points & Cash and free Internet with IHG® Connect, IHG® Rewards Club members have hundreds of options for redeeming points including: Reward Nights, Flights Anywhere™, Cars Anywhere, digital downloads, brand name items and retail gift cards. Enrollment in IHG® Rewards Club is free. Guests can sign up by visiting www.ihg.com/rewardsclub, calling 1-888-211-9874, downloading the IHG® App or by inquiring at the front desk of any IHG hotel worldwide.

About IHG®: IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG,NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,600 hotels and approximately 837,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with almost 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

In February 2019, IHG acquired Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, adding 16 hotels (1,347 rooms) to its system and 18 hotels to its development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group

About USTA: The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization with more than 655,000 members, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking seven summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 90 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

