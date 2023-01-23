IHG Owners Association Announces 2023 Global Board of Directors, Led by Chair Navroz Saju

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IHG Owners Association announced that Navroz Saju has assumed the Chair position of its Global Board of Directors for 2023. Saju is the Founder and Principal of Hotel Development & Management Group (HDG) Hotels, based in Ocala, Fl. With nearly 30 years of hospitality experience, Saju has been very active with the Association for more than a decade, beginning in 2010 when he started serving on various committees and task forces, including Revenue Management, Responsible Business, Technology and the Holiday Inn Express® brand.

Saju graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in accounting in 1992 and earned his JD from Georgetown University in 1996. In 1993, Saju left law behind to begin leading the family business, starting his career in the hospitality industry.

The genesis of HDG began in July of 1981. It is now a second-generation enterprise that develops and manages all major branded hotels.

"I am honored to assume the role of 2023 Chair of the Association," says Saju. "My time spent with the Association has helped me get a strong understanding of what IHG owners struggle with, and this has augmented my own experiences as a hotelier. Together with the Global Board of Directors and the Association's management team, I am sure we will make huge strides in strengthening the returns on members' IHG hotel investments in 2023."

A member of The Florida Bar, Saju participates in several local organizations. He served as Chair of the Marion County Visitor and Convention Bureau from 2011-2018. He is also a member of the Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership (CEP).

John Muehlbauer, CEO of the IHG Owners Association, says, "Saju's strong expertise as both a business leader and hotelier make him the perfect fit to advocate for IHG owners and operators around the world. With his leadership, I know we will help our members drive near-term value, which can fuel long-term success."

Saju resides in Ocala with his wife, Shaida, and two sons, Azim and Noah. Saju enjoys working out, spending time with his family and attending his son's soccer and football games. He is a big fan of the Florida Gators and the New York Mets.

The IHG Owners Association is also pleased to announce its 2023 Global Board of Directors:

Navroz Saju , Chair – Founder and Principal, Hotel Development & Management Group (HDG) Hotels

, Chair – Founder and Principal, Hotel Development & Management Group (HDG) Hotels Nellie Dhanji , Chair-Elect & AMER Member at Large – Vice President of Operations & Legal Counsel, Stanley Park Investments, Ltd.

, Chair-Elect & AMER Member at Large – Vice President of Operations & Legal Counsel, Stanley Park Investments, Ltd. Mark Zipperer , Treasurer & AMER Member at Large – President & CEO, Pride Hospitality, LLC

, Treasurer & AMER Member at Large – President & CEO, Pride Hospitality, LLC Euan McGlashan , Secretary & AMER Member at Large – Co-founder & CEO, Valor Hospitality

, Secretary & AMER Member at Large – Co-founder & CEO, Valor Hospitality Norman Leslie , Immediate Past Chair Advisor – Founder & President, National Hospitality Services

, Immediate Past Chair Advisor – Founder & President, National Hospitality Services Kurt Furlong , Past Chair Committee Representative – Co-founder & CRO, Genuine Hospitality, LLC

, Past Chair Committee Representative – Co-founder & CRO, Genuine Hospitality, LLC John Muehlbauer , IHG Owners Association CEO

, IHG Owners Association CEO Susan Bland , Europe Regional Representative – Managing Director, RBH Hospitality Management

, Europe Regional Representative – Managing Director, RBH Hospitality Management Vijay Patel , AMER Regional Representative – President, A-1 Hospitality Group

, AMER Regional Representative – President, A-1 Hospitality Group Rodger Powell , MEAA Regional Representative – Managing Director of Tourism Services AustralAsia

, MEAA Regional Representative – Managing Director of Tourism Services AustralAsia Juan Carlos Alvarez , AMER at Large – CEO, Holiday Inn Buenavista

, AMER at Large – CEO, Holiday Inn Buenavista Shazma Charania , AMER Member at Large – President, Zainul & Shazma (ZS) Holdings

, AMER Member at Large – President, Zainul & Shazma (ZS) Holdings Sean Lowe , Europe Member at Large – CEO, Atlas Hotels Group

, Europe Member at Large – CEO, Atlas Hotels Group Asad Malik , AMER Member at Large – President & CEO, Amerilodge Group

, AMER Member at Large – President & CEO, Amerilodge Group Manish Patel , AMER Member at Large – CEO, MKP Management, Inc.

, AMER Member at Large – CEO, MKP Management, Inc. Juan Carlos Santos , AMER Member at Large – CEO, BPO Consulting

, AMER Member at Large – CEO, BPO Consulting David Wespiser , AMER Member at Large – Founding Partner, Hotel Development Services, LLC

, AMER Member at Large – Founding Partner, Hotel Development Services, LLC Elie Maalouf , IHG Representative – CEO, IHG, Americas

The IHG Owners Association, originally established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson in 1955, was the first association of its kind in the hotel industry. The global organization currently represents the interests of more than 4,000 owners and operators of nearly 3,000 IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) properties around the world. The Association is a voice for its members and plays an integral role in communicating with IHG leadership on issues related to franchised hotel operations. The IHG family of brands includes Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent™ Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Vignette™ Collection, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, voco™, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™ and Candlewood Suites®. For additional information, visit www.owners.org.

