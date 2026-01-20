IHG Owners Association Announces 2026 Global Board of Directors, Led by Chair Prakash Maggan

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The IHG Owners Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Prakash Maggan, Principal & CFO of Rainmaker Hospitality, as Chair of its Global Board of Directors for 2026. Maggan's blend of financial discipline, operational experience and long-standing involvement with the Association position him to guide key initiatives and advocacy throughout the year.

2026 Association Chair, Prakash Maggan

Maggan's background as a second-generation hotelier has shaped both his entrepreneurial roots and leadership approach. He earned his degree in accounting from Transylvania University before attending the University of Dayton School of Law, a foundation that has supported his strategic approach to growing and managing his complex hospitality portfolio. He went on to obtain his CPA license before playing a central role in transforming his family's business into Rainmaker Hospitality, which has grown from eight to 29 hotels in two states supported by a team of over 600 colleagues.

"Hotel owners today are navigating a rapidly evolving environment, and the Association plays an important role in helping them stay competitive and informed," Maggan says, noting that collaboration and practical solutions will be at the core of his approach. "I'm looking forward to working closely with our members and IHG Hotels & Resorts to advance Strategic Plan initiatives that support long-term performance and growth for our hotels."

Within the Association, Maggan has significantly contributed to several key owner volunteer positions, including serving on the Board since 2024, as chair of the Technology Committee and as vice chair of the Americas Regional Council.

Steve Sickel, newly appointed CEO of the IHG Owners Association, expressed confidence in Maggan's leadership as he transitions into his own role. "Prakash brings a grounded, owner-focused perspective to the table," Sickel says. "His operational understanding and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue shaping the Association's priorities and programs. I'm very much looking forward to working with him."

Beyond his hospitality business, Maggan serves on the Board of Trustees at Transylvania University and has volunteered at several local organizations, including the Kentucky Travel Industry Association and Providence Montessori.

The IHG Owners Association is also pleased to announce its 2026 Global Board of Directors:

Prakash Maggan , Chair – Principal & CFO, Rainmaker Hospitality

, Chair – Principal & CFO, Rainmaker Hospitality Asad Malik , Chair Elect & AMER Member at Large – President & CEO, Amerilodge Group

, Chair Elect & AMER Member at Large – President & CEO, Amerilodge Group Juan Carlos Rodo , Treasurer & AMER Member at Large – Vice President of Operations, Grupo Marta Hospitality

, Treasurer & AMER Member at Large – Vice President of Operations, Grupo Marta Hospitality Manish Patel , Secretary & AMER Regional Representative – CEO, MKP Management, Inc.

, Secretary & AMER Regional Representative – CEO, MKP Management, Inc. Norman Leslie , Past Chair Committee Representative – Founder & CEO, National Hospitality Services

, Past Chair Committee Representative – Founder & CEO, National Hospitality Services Simon Teasdale , EMEAA Officer Representative & Europe Regional Representative – CEO, LGH Hotels Management Ltd.

, EMEAA Officer Representative & Europe Regional Representative – CEO, LGH Hotels Management Ltd. Mark Zipperer , Immediate Past Chair Advisor – President & CEO, Pride Hospitality, LLC

, Immediate Past Chair Advisor – President & CEO, Pride Hospitality, LLC Steve Sickel , IHG Owners Association CEO

, IHG Owners Association CEO Susan Bland , Europe Member at Large – Director, ESG, RBH Hospitality Management

, Europe Member at Large – Director, ESG, RBH Hospitality Management Dhaval Brahmbhatt , AMER Member at Large – Principal, Hotel Operations & Asset Management, Prominence Hospitality Group

, AMER Member at Large – Principal, Hotel Operations & Asset Management, Prominence Hospitality Group Shazma Charania , AMER Member at Large – President, Zainul & Shazma (ZS) Holdings

, AMER Member at Large – President, Zainul & Shazma (ZS) Holdings Neil Densmore , AMER Member at Large – Founder & President, Great Lakes Management Group

, AMER Member at Large – Founder & President, Great Lakes Management Group Jeff Krivoshen , AMER Member at Large – CEO, P.R. Hotels Ltd.

, AMER Member at Large – CEO, P.R. Hotels Ltd. Ketan Patel , AMER Member at Large – Co-founder, ROHM Group, LLC

, AMER Member at Large – Co-founder, ROHM Group, LLC Rodger Powell , MEAA Regional Representative – Managing Director, Tourism & Hospitality Services AustralAsia (THSA)

, MEAA Regional Representative – Managing Director, Tourism & Hospitality Services AustralAsia (THSA) Craig Strickler , AMER Member at Large – President, Americas, Valor Hospitality Partners

, AMER Member at Large – President, Americas, Valor Hospitality Partners Rick Williams , AMER Member at Large – Vice President of Operations, Williams Investment Company

, AMER Member at Large – Vice President of Operations, Williams Investment Company Jolyon Bulley, IHG Representative – CEO, IHG Americas

The IHG Owners Association, originally established by Holiday Inn Founder Kemmons Wilson in 1955, is the only association of its kind in the hotel industry. The global, not-for profit organization represents the interests of more than 5,000 owners of IHG Hotels & Resorts properties around the world. The Association helps strengthen members' returns on their investments in IHG hotels by advocating on behalf of its members to IHG leadership on standards and initiatives related to hotel operations and issues facing the wider hospitality industry. The IHG family of brands includes Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, Vignette Collection, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, voco, Ruby Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Garner hotels, avid hotels, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites and Iberostar Beachfront Resorts. For additional information, visit www.owners.org.

