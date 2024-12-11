IHG Owners Association Presents 2024 Kemmons Wilson Service Award to 2015 Past Chair Kerry Ranson

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IHG Owners Association proudly presented its prestigious 2024 Kemmons Wilson Service Award to Kerry Ranson, 2015 Past Chair of the Association's Global Board of Directors and Partner & President of Operations at Raines Co. This award, which honors owners and IHG executives who demonstrate unparalleled service and leadership in the hospitality industry, was presented during the Association's Member Meeting & Networking Reception at the 2024 IHG Americas Investors & Leadership Conference in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kerry Ranson, 2015 Past Chair of the IHG Owners Association

Ranson's distinguished career spans decades of notable achievements in hospitality. A graduate of the University of New Orleans with a bachelor's degree in communications, Ranson launched his career at Mirage Hotels, assisting in the opening of the Beau Rivage Resort in Biloxi, Miss. He then worked with Wilson Hotel Management Company before serving as an area director for IHG for three years.

In 2002, Ranson co-founded HP Hotels as President & CEO, guiding the company to recognition on Hotel Business' Top 100 Management Companies list. He later joined Expotel Hospitality as President & COO before returning to HP Hotels as CEO. From 2012 to 2022, under his leadership, HP Hotels rose to prominence as a Top 50 management company.

In 2023, Ranson partnered with Grey Raines and David Tart to lead the acquisition of HP Hotels by Raines Co., doubling the company's portfolio and expanding its presence across the Southeast U.S. By 2024, Raines Co. had entered into a joint venture with Atlantic Hotel Group, broadening its reach into Texas and growing its portfolio to over 65 hotels owned, managed or under development.

As 2015 Chair of the Association's Board, Ranson prioritized strategic initiatives that strengthened the partnership between the Association and IHG. His leadership extended beyond his tenure, serving as Past Chair representative during the pandemic and volunteering on the Hotel Indigo Committee.

Reflecting on the honor, Ranson stated, "To be recognized with the Kemmons Wilson Service Award and to join the list of previous recipients is both a personal and professional highlight. This recognition, especially from my peers and mentors—many of whom are industry icons—is truly humbling."

John Muehlbauer, CEO of the IHG Owners Association, emphasized Ranson's impact. "Kerry's dedication to fostering collaboration between the Association and IHG has been instrumental in advancing our mission to strengthen the returns on members' investments in IHG hotels. His vision, experience and commitment continue to benefit our global owner community."

Ranson lives in Metairie, La. with his wife, Elizabeth, and their triplet daughters, Ava, Sydney and Olivia.

The IHG Owners Association, originally established by Holiday Inn founder Kemmons Wilson in 1955, is the only association of its kind in the hotel industry. The global, not-for-profit organization represents the interests of more than 5,000 owners of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) properties around the world. The Association helps strengthen members' returns on their investments in IHG hotels by advocating on behalf of its members to IHG leadership on standards and initiatives related to hotel operations and issues facing the wider hospitality industry. The IHG family of brands includes Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, Vignette Collection, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, voco, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Garner hotels, avid hotels, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites and Iberostar Beachfront Resorts. For additional information, visit www.owners.org.

