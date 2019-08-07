IHG®'s avid™ hotels brand continues expansion and accelerates international growth with first groundbreaking in Mexico

Leaders from IHG joined owners of the new Fresnillo location, Mexico-based Operadora MBA, as well as well as owners of other future avid hotels in Mexico, guests and elected officials to mark the brand's entrance into the market. Expected to open in spring of 2020, the six-story, new-build 95-room hotel is in an area known for its thriving commercial and business activity, and will be located at Boulevard Paseo del Mineral S/N, Col. Emiliano Zapata, Fresnillo, Zacatecas.

Jorge Apaez, Chief Operating Officer, Mexico, Latin America & the Caribbean, IHG, commented: "We are pleased to partner with Operadora MBA to develop the first avid hotel in Mexico. This groundbreaking further solidifies the brand's increasing momentum and we look forward to introducing avid hotels to Mexico. We believe this brand will fill an unmet need in the market and provide great value for guests seeking high-quality hotel accommodations that cater to both business and leisure travelers."

Raúl Muñoz, principal of Operadora MBA, said: "Fresnillo is the heart of the economy in the state of Zacatecas. Up until now, the city did not have a hotel that could meet the expectations of our visitors. Operadora MBA is proud to bring the first avid hotel to Mexico and to Latin America. We are confident that together with our knowledge of the local market, and the strength of the IHG brand, we will bring the best hotel experience for business and leisure travelers in Fresnillo."

The avid hotels brand is thoughtfully designed to meet guests' expectations for the basics done exceptionally well at a great value. Each avid hotel features a fresh modern design, vibrant, open public spaces and guest rooms made for a good night's rest. The brand also recently enhanced its Good all round complimentary breakfast with new signature hot and hearty items, which in the US include a breakfast sandwich and an egg scramble bowl, served on rotation daily at all avid hotels locations and will be adapted for the Mexico market.

The avid hotel Fresnillo will include the brand's four key hallmarks:

Rooms Designed for Sound Sleep – The brand delivers a best-in-class sleep experience, with rooms intentionally designed for reliable rest. This includes a high-quality mattress and linens, choice of firm and soft pillows, black out roller shades and a purposeful design that reduces noise. Latest Technology – avid hotels is the first IHG brand to offer IHG® Studio, a seamless direct casting of entertainment from guests' smart phones and personal devices to 55" TVs in each room. IHG® Connect in each hotel also provides enhanced Wi-Fi technology. Focused, High-Quality Breakfast – avid hotels takes a fresh approach to breakfast by offering guests a select number of high-quality, brand-name grab-and-go options along with freshly made hot breakfast items that will be rotated daily, and a premium coffee experience to start the day off right. The avid hotels Guarantee – avid hotels guarantees the room will be 'just right' upon arrival so guests can be confident they have made the right decision. If the room does not meet the Guarantee standards upon check-in, the hotel will offer an immediate room change.

The avid hotels brand has multiple locations now open with 10 properties expected to open in the U.S. by end of the year. With several additional properties under development in Mexico, Canada as well as the first signing in Germany, the avid hotel Fresnillo adds to the brand's growing international momentum and will leverage the strength and scale of the IHG parent brand.

Jennifer Gribble, Vice President, avid hotels, said: "We are seeing strong demand for the avid hotels brand from both owners and guests in multiple markets across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Germany. The response to our first open hotel properties has been very positive all around – from the guest experience to the efficiencies around build costs and operations. We are excited and expect to see similar performance and growth for this brand in Mexico."

For more information about avid hotels or to book an upcoming stay at an avid hotels locations, please visit avidhotels.com.

About IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG,NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™,and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,700 hotels and nearly 856,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group.

About the avid™ hotels brand:

About the avid™ hotels brand: avid hotels was designed for travelers who want a hotel stay that finally meets their expectations for the type of hospitality they value most – the basics done exceptionally well – at a fair price. To ensure avid hotels meets the needs of today's midscale traveler, a set of fundamental values define all touch points of the brand: taking a new approach to designing everyday travel; appreciating the value of guests' every hard-earned dollar and being direct, honest and clear. All avid hotels will be new-build construction and feature modern, comfortable design, guest rooms designed for sound-sleep, a focused, high-quality breakfast consisting of name-brand options and will leverage the latest technology to enable a seamless experience for guests. The avid hotels brand launched in 2017, and, less than two years after the official launch, there are almost 200 hotels signed with three open and more than a quarter under construction or with planning approved. It is currently available for franchising in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Germany. To learn more about the avid hotels brand, visit avidhotels.com and find us on social media: facebook.com/avidhotels, twitter.com/avidhotel and instagram.com/avidhotels/.

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group)

