IHG's new Atwell Suites™ brand launches franchise sales in the U.S.

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, IHG, commented: "IHG's brands are known and loved around the world, with the Americas region serving as the birthplace of the Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express brands, as well as avid hotels – the fastest brand launch in our history. The Atwell Suites brand builds on this track record of growth, value and innovation for owners, while offering guests something truly distinct in the growing upper-midscale segment."

The Atwell Suites brand is designed for a new type of guest who is seeking opportunities to discover, learn and grow as they travel – perhaps even extending their stay a few days to explore a destination. IHG designed Atwell Suites for this new generation of travelers, integrating flexibility throughout the property with spaces and programs that encourage social interaction and help foster a spirit of kinship among guests.

Jennifer Gribble, Vice President, Atwell Suites, IHG, commented: "We used extensive consumer research and insights, as well as close collaboration with our existing owners, to create Atwell Suites as a unique brand that is both efficient for owners and inspiring for guests. We're excited to bring a new brand to the marketplace that creates an environment where guests can be at their most inspired, most productive and most rested."

IHG today also released new Atwell Suites renderings, further illustrating how the brand is designed to bring inspiration to every journey.

The exterior design for Atwell Suites properties creates a distinctively modern and welcoming first impression for guests, with interest from all angles thanks to a mix of neutral tones and textures. Windows frame the two-story lobby, acting as an intriguing reveal of the brand's shared spaces and an encouraging invitation to come inside.

The lobby space mixes private and shared areas to perfectly suit guests' transition from work to leisure – creating a comfortable, welcoming feel any time of day. The reception area and bar are the central elements of the brand's first-floor shared space and evolve seamlessly throughout the day. The lobby's double height space is open to the second floor, bringing in lots of natural light for a fresh, airy feel, with the open stair connecting the first-floor lobby to the second floor, and inviting guests upward. IHG also expects to share more information on a one-story lobby solution for owners in November 2019.

Signature features of the Atwell Suites brand include:

All-studio suites: Atwell Suites properties will offer all-studio suites which include distinct zones for living and sleeping; a wet bar with undercounter refrigerator, microwave, coffeemaker and bar sink; a work area with a high-top desk; a pull-out sofa; an oversized vanity in the bathroom; and a two-sided closet that can be easily accessed from both the guestroom and the bathroom.

Spaces to connect and collaborate: Guests will be able to easily move from their rooms to public spaces in order to relax, work, collaborate and create connections in whatever way works best for them. Atwell Suites' design allows guests to create their own environment with more flexible meeting spaces – including a flexible meeting room integrated into the second floor of the lobby, outdoor space, huddle areas and public/private working spaces.

"Golden Hours" F&B: Atwell Suites properties will offer F&B options for when the sun is coming up and going down. All hotels will offer a complimentary hot breakfast that will feature two to three rotating signature hot items alongside a variety of morning favorites, as well as premium coffee and espresso. Additionally, guests may enjoy a paid bar in the lobby at the end of the day that will serve small plates of cravable items such as dips, tacos and flatbreads, paired with a drink menu featuring beer, wine and cocktails.

Atwell Suites properties will feature the latest technology solutions to power the guest experience, including IHG's industry-leading in-hotel Wi-Fi, IHG® Connect. The brand will also offer IHG® Studio, a seamless direct casting of entertainment from guests' smart phones and personal devices to 55" TVs in each room.

Atwell Suites is a strong complement to IHG's established brands, offering an average daily rate within the upper-midscale price point. Atwell Suites properties can be developed in any market and will be efficient to build, operate and maintain – consistent with the company's commitment to a positive owner experience for all of its brands. Additionally, Atwell Suites' efficiently designed building and operating model will minimize the number of employees required to provide exceptional service for hotel guests.

With initial development focused in the U.S. market, the brand will be predominantly new-build following a prototypical design, with conversions also being considered on a case-by-case basis. In August, IHG announced that it had received more than 50 expressions of interest from owners in developing the Atwell Suites brand just a few months following the brand's launch. IHG expects the first Atwell Suites locations to begin construction in early 2020 and open in 2021.

The offer available from IHG includes:

Target build cost between $105k – $115k per key (excluding land costs), with estimated site size of two acres

– per key (excluding land costs), with estimated site size of two acres 5% royalty fee

4.75% loyalty rate

License agreements which are signed before March 2021 will be eligible for a 2% royalty fee discount in year one and 1% royalty fee discount in year two if all opening milestones are achieved

To learn more, visit www.atwellsuites.com.

About IHG®:

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG,NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™,and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,700 hotels and nearly 856,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group.

About the Atwell Suites™ brand:

The newest brand from IHG, Atwell Suites, was designed for guests who are not simply booking a room, but seeking opportunities to discover, learn and grow as they travel. Atwell Suites properties will offer all-studio suites featuring distinct zones for living and sleeping; a comfortable and inviting public area with flexible spaces for working or socializing; and a complimentary daily hot breakfast and an evening bar serving small plates paired with a drink menu. The brand is currently available for franchising in the U.S., with consideration for both new build construction and conversion properties. The Atwell Suites brand launched in May 2019 and expects to open its first property in early 2021. To learn more about the Atwell Suites brand, visit atwellsuites.com.

