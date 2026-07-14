iHire Launches Industry-Focused Freelance Marketplace

Platform connects employers with qualified, U.S.-based freelancers and independent contractors to address a growing demand for flexible employment

FREDERICK, Md., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iHire announces the launch of its industry-focused freelance marketplace. Addressing the growing demand for flexible, project-based work, iHire's marketplace connects employers with qualified, U.S.-based independent contractors to complete defined projects with specific deliverables – fast.

Unlike general gig platforms with overwhelming global talent pools, iHire's marketplace focuses on matching businesses with vetted U.S.-based professionals who have direct experience in their field. Whether employers need candidates to take on short-term projects or provide specialized expertise, iHire's platform can help them efficiently and affordably find industry-aligned talent ready to make an impact.

"The way people work and hire has evolved, with the desire for flexibility at the center of this shift," said Steve Flook, iHire's President and CEO. "We created our freelance marketplace to give employers a resource for hiring the exact experts they need when they need them, and to provide modern job seekers with even more options for discovering meaningful work and growing their careers on their terms."

iHire's recent research report, "The Freelance Revolution," confirmed the rise in independent and contract-based employment, as 61% of candidates surveyed found freelancing appealing. Of that cohort, 73% were drawn to freelancing due to the flexibility afforded by such opportunities. Additionally, 56% of freelancers said they expected to do more project-based work in 2026.

Flook continued, "Freelancing is now a mainstream type of employment, but rest assured, you can still find and fill full-time roles on iHire. No matter your need, we're your go-to source for industry-focused talent so you can get work done, scale your business, and meet your goals."

How iHire's Freelance Marketplace Works

Through iHire's freelance platform, employers can post jobs, get matched with qualified candidates from iHire's trusted job seeker network, review proposals, make offers, and hire fast without adding long-term headcount. They can also assess candidates' experience, portfolios, references, and past project feedback, and message them directly on the platform before hiring them.

For candidates, iHire's freelance marketplace offers verified opportunities matched to their industry and skills without the noise of a crowded, generic freelance platform. Once they create their profile and portfolio to showcase their experience, candidates can bid confidently on projects, review and accept offers with defined milestones, and get paid upon assignment completion.

More Information

To post ads for your freelance and independent contractor roles, visit https://www.ihire.com/employers/solutions/freelancemarketplace.

To set up your job seeker profile and search for freelance opportunities, visit https://www.ihire.com/jobseeker/freelancemarketplace.

To learn more about the rise of flexible work, access iHire's report, "The Freelance Revolution: Insights Into the 2026 U.S. Workforce," at https://www.iHire.com/FreelanceReport26.

About iHire

iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit www.iHire.com for more information.

SOURCE iHire LLC