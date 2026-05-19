iHire Survey: 81% of Candidates Are More Likely to Apply If a Job Ad Mentions the Employer's Core Values

Nearly half (45%) of employees have worked for a company that didn't live by its core values, according to a poll of 900+ U.S. job seekers

FREDERICK, Md., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new iHire survey showed that 81% of job seekers are more likely to apply for a job if a posting mentions the company's core values – emphasizing the importance of highlighting an organization's employer brand and culture during the recruitment process.

The survey of 933 U.S. candidates also suggested that 45% of workers have been employed by a company that had a set of core values but didn't live by them or actively demonstrate them in the workplace.

"A company's core values should be the living and breathing foundation of everything they do, shaping how they make decisions, treat employees, deliver new products and services, and even hire," said Steve Flook, iHire's President and CEO. "But when an organization does not practice what it preaches, it can hurt employee engagement and morale, create a toxic workplace, and make it harder to attract and retain top talent."

Additionally, survey respondents were asked to identify which core values they look for in a potential employer. The following were the top five responses: Integrity, Respect, Teamwork, Growth, and Honesty.

Flook concluded, "iHire encourages employers to clearly identify a set of core values and consistently put them into action at every level of the organization, from leadership decisions to everyday employee interactions. Those who do so will build stronger cultures, earn greater employee trust, and establish work environments where everyone can thrive."

A full breakdown of survey responses is as follows:

If a company mentions its core values in a job posting, are you more likely to apply?

Yes: 81%

No: 7%

Unsure: 12%

Have you ever worked for a company that had a set of core values, but didn't live by them/actively demonstrate them in the workplace?

Yes: 45%

No: 32%

Unsure: 12%

Prefer not to answer: 11%

To dive deeper into iHire's survey results, visit our Employer Resource Center.

Research Methodology

iHire polled active job seeker users on its platform from 57 industries across the U.S. in April and May 2026. 933 people responded to the survey. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number.

About iHire

iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit www.iHire.com for more information.

SOURCE iHire LLC