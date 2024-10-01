IHP Rebrands to Tres Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IHPlans, a national alternative health insurance and technology company, rebranded today under Tres Health, its parent company.

IHPlans (IHP) has been actively communicating the change to clients and is excited about what the rebrand means for the company.

"IHP started as a program manager, delivering alternative health benefit solutions to our customers," said Mike Feeney, Managing Partner, and co-founder of the company. "However, our growth has exceeded all expectations. Today, we are proud to offer an expanded product suite, leveraging our proprietary technology to serve a broader spectrum of client sectors."

Today, Tres Health's technology portals work in tandem for employers, members, and providers, creating a more seamless and positive experience. A fourth portal for brokers is set to be launched by the end of the year.

The company is on pace to continue product expansion in the coming year, further streamlining customer experiences and internal processes through the unified Tres Health brand.

"Transitioning IHP to Tres Health, and presenting one consistent voice, gives us significant long-term advantages as we continue to expand, scale, and enhance our market presence," said Amanda Emery, Chief Marketing Officer, Tres Health.

The repositioning has allowed Tres to tell a deeper story of the company's inception. The owners' passion to develop the business was driven by gaps in the insurance market that have left millions of Americans with limited healthcare options.

"Helping people obtain affordable, quality healthcare is exactly why we do what we do," said Feeney. "If we can help change the insurance landscape and disrupt the current norms of what's considered acceptable for small businesses and the working-class population, we know we've done what we set out to do."

The rebranding, and repositioning, have been a labor of love for the company and kicked off with a new website, which launched in late July. The brand image is unique for the space, showcasing vibrant colors with a modern, tech-forward focus.

For more information on Tres' products, or to learn more about the company, visit www.tres.health.

