I&I Sales Group, an Osceola Capital portfolio company, Completes Add-on Acquisition

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial and Institutional ("I&I") Sales Group, an Osceola Capital portfolio company, announced today that it has acquired Professional Foodservice Marketing, Inc. ("PFM"). Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, PFM is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services for foodservice disposables and janitorial manufacturers in the Southeast. PFM is the fourth acquisition within the I&I Sales Group platform – joining Henson Sales Group, Bull'sEye and Cinpak.

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "We are excited to partner with PFM, and are pleased to bolster our footprint in the Southeast. We have enjoyed getting to know Steve Gubelman and his entire team at PFM and we believe PFM further strengthens I&I's positioning for future growth."

About I&I Sales Group

Industrial and Institutional ("I&I") Sales Group provides outsourced sales and marketing services to manufacturers to help them grow their businesses more efficiently and effectively. The Company acts as a representative of its manufacturer clients and facilitates relationships with customers across a range of services, including business development, sales planning and marketing efforts. I&I Sales Group covers 26 states across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and South, and represents manufacturers in the janitorial, foodservice disposables, safety, equipment and supply industries. Its product offerings include cleaning chemicals, hand soap, mops, mats, trash liners, gloves, take-out packaging, and disposable cutlery and tableware.

Osceola Capital invests in business, healthcare and tech-enabled services companies in the lower middle market.

