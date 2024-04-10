Osceola Capital Announces New Biohazard Cleanup and Remediation Platform through Partnership with Trauma Services

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital is pleased to announce that it has recapitalized Trauma Services, in partnership with its founder and CEO Mike Wiseman, a 30-year industry veteran. Trauma Services represents the third platform investment in Osceola's current fund.

Headquartered near Boston, Trauma Services is the trusted provider of full-service biohazard cleanup and remediation services in New England. The Company's services cover unattended deaths, homicides, suicides, non-death medical events, crime scenes, decomposition, hoarding, infectious disease, bloodborne pathogens, and other specialty cleanup services. Trauma Services' customers include homeowners, law enforcement agencies, government agencies, municipalities, health departments, property managers, and insurance carriers across the region. For additional information about Trauma Services, visit www.traumaservices.com.

Mike Wiseman, CEO, said, "Osceola's partner-oriented approach and track record of executing aggressive organic and acquisition growth strategies made them the ideal partner for us. Together we are going to make Trauma Services the go-to bioremediation provider in the industry."

Patrick Watkins, Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "Mike and the entire Trauma Services team have built an exceptional reputation through superior service and professionalism while handling sensitive situations with compassion and empathy. We are excited to preserve that legacy and expand the reach of the business through M&A, new office openings, and an expanded service offering."

The partnership with Trauma Services builds on Osceola's investment experience in facility services. Other representative investments include Tendit Group (exterior commercial facility services), Industry Services Co (industrial maintenance services), Sightline Services (commercial sign solutions), and Flotilla Partners (home services).

About Osceola Capital

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Osceola Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm that partners with high-quality businesses in fragmented industries and supports their growth into scaled institutional-grade platforms. Osceola seeks to achieve value creation for management teams, business partners, and investors while adhering unswervingly to our values, philosophies, and process. Target investment criteria include majority equity positions in businesses with between $2 million and $10M of EBITDA or revenue between $5 million and $75 million. More information available at www.osceola.com.

