IIA Names Anthony Pugliese as New President & CEO

Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Pugliese has overseen the internal audit function of a major organization, directed strategic expansions into major global markets, pioneered innovative educational initiatives aimed at enhancing members' professional growth, and defined cultural norms toward greater diversity, equity, and inclusiveness.

As CEO of The IIA, he will drive the vision and management of a nearly 80-year-old organization with more than 200,000 members, 156 chapters, and 112 affiliates in nearly 200 countries and territories.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to The IIA," said IIA Global Chair Jenitha John. "His strategic direction, coupled with his insight of internal audit's evolution and the instrumental role technology holds for its future, will help The IIA grow and build value for our members and customers around the world."

Pugliese most recently was President and CEO of the California Society of CPAs, the largest state CPA organization in the United States, with more than 45,000 members. Previously, he served in key leadership positions, including over internal audit, at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world's largest accounting professional organization.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to join The IIA and its diverse, global membership. It's a chance to work with and for a truly phenomenal profession that plays such a crucial role in the public's interest, especially during these unusually challenging times with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Pugliese said. "There is tremendous potential for internal audit to elevate itself through collaboration and innovation, particularly in the areas of cyber and technology, to tackle risks head-on, and for us to inspire the next generation of practitioners."

For more information, visit www.theiia.org or www.globaliia.org.

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors