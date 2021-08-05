IIoT World's Energy Day - an event you don't want to miss in August

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IIoT World today announced details of its Energy Day virtual conference on August 12, 2021. The event brings together over 20 experts to share insights on trends, new technologies and challenges impacting the energy sector, via panel discussions and audience Q&A. Over 2,000 attendees from 80+ countries are expected to participate. You can interact with them. View the agenda here.

Today's energy and utility companies are facing unprecedented levels of disruption across the energy value chain as a result of the digital era. Energy Day will focus on the future of energy, with the main themes of Decarbonization, Decentralization, Digitalization. Panel topics include:



How Digital Solutions have Changed During the Energy Transition

Energy Transition – How O&G Companies Leverage Their IIoT Experience to Drive it

The Electrification of Transportation. Trends in EV Adoption and Implications for Infrastructure

Strategies for Securing OT Environments in the Energy and Utilities Sector

The Role of AI in Energy Management: Pragmatic Approaches, What Is AI and What It Is Not?

Best Practices for Mitigating Ransomware for OT/IIoT Cybersecurity in Energy & Utilities

"At IIoT World's Energy Day, leaders in digital technologies designed to help the energy sector operate more efficiently, will share their best practices, common pitfalls, and guidance for implementation," said Lucian Fogoros, Co-Founder, IIoT-World.

The event features speakers from thought leaders at IBM, Frost and Sullivan, Guidehouse, EY and SAS, EPRI, City of Guelph, Smart Texas Alliance, NREL, GrayMatter and is sponsored by Hitachi Vantara, Uniper, HiveMQ, Eurotech, Fortinet, Verve Industrial Protection and Eurotech.

To register at no cost until August 8 (saving $249), please visit https://energy.iiotday.com/.

