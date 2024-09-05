IKA introduces new accessories for HABITAT research bioreactor

More options for smoother bioprocessing workflows and greater data reliability

STAUFEN, Germany, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IKA, a global company in laboratory and analytical equipment, and process technology, extends its range of accessories and sensors for the award-winning HABITAT research bioreactor. This 3-in-1 bioreactor, fermenter, and photobioreactor now boasts additional tools to provide more options for today's researchers, improving user experience, functionality and data accuracy.

HABITAT research bioreactor from IKA combines over 110 years of laboratory equipment expertise with the latest advancements in bioprocessing research

"We´ve taken the HABITAT research bioreactor to the next level with new advanced accessories and intelligent sensors designed to enable scientists achieve faster, more reliable results," said Dr. Dennis Stibane, Global Business Development Manager for Bioprocessing Solutions at IKA Group. "These enhancements build on HABITAT's established standards in performance and usability, reflecting over 100 years of IKA`s expertise and our commitment to putting our customers at the center of everything we do. Our latest accessories and sensors, introduced based on customer feedback, improve the bioreactor's efficiency, reliability, and precision, enabling scientists to focus on their research with smoother workflows and greater data precision."

New accessories include the Desktop Lid Holder, Sample Flask Holder, Sensor Height Adjustment Adapter, and Condenser with Flexible Joint. These additions offer improved ergonomics, secure handling, and more precise sensor placement, making autoclaving and other processes more convenient and efficient.

We are also introducing a variety of new sensors, including the Off-gas Analyzer, Invasive Biomass Sensor, Non-invasive Biomass Sensor, Viable Biomass Sensor, and various digital sensors for pH, DO, and redox measurements. These sensors provide real-time, accurate data, enhancing process control and ensuring optimal research conditions.

About HABITAT

Launched in 2022, the HABITAT research bioreactor combines long-standing expertise in laboratory equipment with cutting-edge bioprocessing research. This benchtop bioreactor sets new standards in mixing, temperature control, automation, safety, and ergonomic design. It integrates the functionalities of a bioreactor, fermenter and photobioreactor, making it a versatile and reliable solution for a wide range of applications, including cell culture, fermentation, and phototropic cultivation. Engineered to meet the evolving needs of researchers, HABITAT research supports reproducible and standardized cultivation of various cell types, offering a powerful yet space-efficient solution for controlled studies.

About IKA

Founded in 1910, IKA is one of key global manufacturers of laboratory and process technology, dedicated to advancing scientific research and industrial applications. Serving industries such as life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, we help drive progress and improve lives. With over 900 employees at 16 locations on four continents, IKA delivers cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service. Headquartered in Staufen, Germany, IKA is a trusted partner for leading companies, scientists, researchers, and innovators worldwide.

