IKEA Hosts Swedish Midsummer Feast to Celebrate Summer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IKEA invites you to celebrate the start of summer and the longest day of the year with its annual Midsummer Smörgåsbord on Friday, June 21, 2019 at participating stores nationwide**. Tickets for IKEA's all-you-can-eat buffet are available for only $16.99 per person / $4.99 for kids 12 and under, or at a discounted rate for IKEA FAMILY members ($12.99 per person / $2.99 for kids 12 and under).

"For the Swedes, Midsummer is an uplifting and joyous holiday celebrated annually with eating, drinking and dancing," says Krista Boyer, IKEA Food Sales Leader. "We're excited to share our Swedish heritage with our U.S. FAMILY and friends with our delicious Midsummer Smörgåsbord."

The IKEA Midsummer menu*** includes:

Mustard & Dill Herrings

Eggs with Seaweed Pearls

Eggs with Najad Salmon

Marinated Salmon w/ salmon sauce

Präst & Herrgård Cheese

Pressgurka – Pickled Cucumber

Red Skin Potato Salad

Pizzasallad – cabbage salad

Skagenröra – shrimp salad

Crisp, Thin and Soft breads

Swedish & Chicken Meatballs and Lingonberries

Boiled Potatoes with Dill Butter with lemon caper dipping sauce

Roasted Vegetables

Fresh Strawberries with Cream Strawberry Cake

Chocolate Gooey cake with sweetened strawberry sauce

Coffee, Tea, Fountain Beverage

Seating is limited, so those who are interested are encouraged to purchase tickets early at their local IKEA store. To locate and contact the nearest IKEA store for more details, including local seating times, visit the "Store Locator" page on www.IKEA-USA.com and enter your city/state or zip code.

Those who are unable to make the event can still celebrate Midsummer at home. Visit the Swedish Food Market in IKEA U.S. stores to purchase select items from the Midsummer Smörgåsbord menu or find and try ingredients for other Swedish recipes, such as salad with spicy salmon and avocado.

Salad with spicy salmon and avocado

Serves: 4, Time: 25 min

Ingredients & Supplies

1 pound SJÖRAPPORT salmon fillet

1 cup SÅS PEPPARROT horseradish sauce

1 cup green beans

1 tsp. paprika powder

½ tsp. chilli powder

2 avocados

½ cup mixed green salad

1 lime, juice

¼ cup olive oil, extra virgin

Salt and black pepper

Directions

Bring 1 quart of lightly salted water to boil. Boil the green beans for 2 minutes, drain off and rinse under cold water to cool down. Preheat a frying pan or grill pan really hot. Season the salmon with salt, black pepper, paprika and chili powder. Grill the salmon on each side for approx. 30 seconds. Put on a tray to cool down and set aside. Turn the beans with the green salad in a bowl. Add olive oil, lime juice, salt and black pepper. Divide the salad on four plates. Cut the avocados in half, take out the core and cut into slices. Put them on top of the salad. Slice the salmon thinly and put it on the salad. Drizzle some sauce over it and serve immediately!

*IKEA FAMILY is a benefits program that offers membership perks including special product discounts, sneak previews, free coffee and tea in the IKEA Restaurant, and more. Consumers can sign up for the free program online or in-store.

**IKEA Carson and IKEA Sunrise will not be participating/hosting a Midsummer Smörgåsbord event.

***Menu is subject to change due to product availability.

