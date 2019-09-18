iKO Media Group and VISIO PRODUCTIONS Begin Partnership to Distribute 4K HERiTAGE to Asia Over MEASAT-3a

ROME, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, and VISIO PRODUCTIONS, international content producer, distributor and channel operator of 4K HERiTAGE, have joined forces to expand distribution for a major 4K channel via MEASAT-3a at the Asian video hot-slot 91.5E providing satellite coverage across Asia.

The first-of-its-kind 4K channels offer programs about Archaeology, Discovery, History, Architecture, Culture and more.

4K HERiTAGE, the first 4K linear channel focused on World Heritage Sites, Sacred Sites and Historical Monuments is happy to announce its launch on MEASAT-3a leveraging on the satellite's excellent 4K/UHD channel neighborhood to reach its audiences across the Asia region. Thanks to the broadcast platform Evrideo - playout in the cloud, and operations from IKO Media Group, 4K HERiTAGE will be available to millions of households.

"We are very excited about this new venture with outstanding industry partners – Evrideo, VISIO PRODUCTIONS and MEASAT. We are committed to offering the highest quality service to all our partners and customers around the globe" said Dan Akrich, AVP Sales EMEA for iKOMG "and this strategic collaboration is another testament to our solid reputation and professional solutions."

"We are thrilled to distribute our channel with iKOMG" said Yanai Arfi, Founder & CEO Visio Productions (4K HERiTAGE), "we are looking forward to expanding distribution of 4K HERiTAGE on a global scale with the professional and dedicated team at iKOMG."



Avi Zenou, CEO of Evrideo "I'm very proud to take part of launching this great 4K channel by letting Visio Productions to enjoy the advantages of managing a full cloud playout including graphics, automation and scheduling. 4K HERiTAGE joins more than 50 linear channels broadcasted from the Evrideo self service cloud playout to multiple platforms worldwide.

View the channel demo here >> https://demo.evrideo.com/preview/1f03a702-92d4-e911-a9e7-8e879aaca389

About Evrideo

Evrideo offers an end-to-end, SaaS broadcast platform that replaces the traditional control room. Using Evrideo, customers can create, manage and deliver TV channels (OTT, cable, and satellite) to TV operators, digital platforms (web and mobile) and social platforms. Get channels up and running within hours from a single laptop – no hardware or software required.



About VISIO Productions

Visio Productions produces documentaries series and movies in 4K UHD. Visio Productions is also distributing content to broadcast TV channels, OTT and Mobile Operators. Focusing on World Heritage Sites, Sacred sites and Historical Monuments around the world is Visio Productions specialty and expertise.

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.



