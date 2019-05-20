iKO Media Group Announces Sponsorship for Södertälje Fotbollklubb Club

ROME, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, has been named the official sponsor of the Södertälje Fotbollklubb football club. The club was founded in 2012 but goes back in history under different names since the early 1900s (1904 Södertälje Sports Klubb). Today, Södertälje Fotbollklubb plays in Divison 2 and has over 450 members playing football from ages six years to 26 years of age. The club offers leagues for both men and women.

"We are honored that iKOGM finds our work at the club something positive and worthwhile to be part of as sponsor. We also hope that this the beginning of a bright future for the both of us," said Christer Dahlin, Club Chairman.

"We are honored to be able to sponsor such an amazing team of young football players. This sponsorship is aligned with our company values of social responsibility and we couldn't be happier to be part of this initiative!" said David Treadway, Chairman, iKO Media Group

About Södertälje Fotbollklubb

Södertälje Football Club was born in 2012 after the merger of Brunnsängs IK, FF Södertälje and Östertelge BoIS. Later both Bethnahrin and Syrianska BoIS joined the club. The idea was to create a club that will be for all residents of Södertälje. They are now one of Södertälje's biggest football clubs and have about 400 members. They are continuously working to engage even more members. They offer football activities for both girls and boys in child, youth and senior levels. In addition, the club organizes football activities for the disabled.

For more information, https://www.sodertaljefk.se/en/

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.



