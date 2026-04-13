Ikonopedia Partners with Calvient to Continue to Ensure No Woman Falls through the Cracks of Healthcare

DALLAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia and Calvient have announced a new partnership designed to help breast imaging providers communicate with patients more effectively and support timely follow-up care. By combining Ikonopedia's breast imaging workflow with Calvient's secure digital communication capabilities, the companies will enable providers to enhance existing follow-up protocols with electronic outreach, streamlining the process for both patients and staff, ultimately ensuring the right results and the right communication occur EVERY visit.

In breast imaging, identifying the next step is only part of the process. Patients must also receive the information, understand what is needed, and be guided to the recommended follow-up. This partnership is intended to make that process simpler by delivering secure communication through the device most patients use every day, i.e., their phone, without the friction of traditional portal logins or the sluggishness and costliness of traditional mail.

"We have always been focused on making sure no patient falls through the cracks," said Emily Crane, CEO at Ikonopedia. "When we evaluated partners, two things mattered most: reaching patients through texting, because that is how people communicate today, and validating that the communication actually happened. Calvient stood out because they could do both, ensuring the best care for the patient."

The new partnership will allow Ikonopedia clients to preserve the customizable workflows and protocol steps they already rely on while enhancing them with secure electronic communication. Rather than asking patients to navigate cumbersome portals, remember another username and password, or wait for days or even weeks for mailed letters to arrive, Ikonopedia can deliver time-sensitive communication directly while maintaining the accountability needed in a high-stakes clinical setting.

"Patient portals have improved access, but they can still create friction when communication needs to be immediate and easy," said Jason Sprague, CRO at Calvient. "Together with Ikonopedia, we can help healthcare organizations deliver secure, user-friendly communication directly to patients' phones and support the timely next steps that matter so much in breast imaging."

This partnership is the result of Ikonopedia's year-long search for the best patient communication solution. This extended selection process illustrates both the gravity with which Ikonopedia approached this decision as well as their confidence level in their ultimate choice of Calvient.

"Historically, we have preferred to build rather than partner," said Crane. "We spent close to a year looking for the right fit because in this space, it is not enough for a physician to identify something concerning. The next step only matters if the patient is informed, engaged, and guided through follow-up. We chose Calvient because they share that same urgency."

While the initial rollout centers on patient messaging, both companies see the partnership as a broader platform for innovation over time. Ikonopedia and Calvient expect to unlock additional opportunities through continued collaboration.

Ikonopedia plans to showcase the new communication capabilities at the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) conference in Seattle, April 16-19. Please come see us in Booth number 733.

About Calvient

Calvient is a healthcare technology company dedicated to empowering practices with practical AI and automation solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing EHR systems. Our mission is to help healthcare teams work smarter, allowing them to focus on patient care. www.calvient.com

About Ikonopedia Inc.

Ikonopedia Inc. is a leader in breast imaging reporting and tracking solutions, providing innovative, cloud-based software designed to improve efficiency and accuracy in breast imaging. Founded by renowned breast radiologists, Ikonopedia is committed to enhancing patient care through state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centered approach. www.ikonopedia.com

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SOURCE Ikonopedia