Ikonopedia Showcases New CEM Module and BI-RADS® 6 Enhancements at SBI Symposium

New capabilities enhance reporting precision, streamline workflows, and support better clinical decision-making

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia, a leader in structured reporting and clinical decision support for breast imaging, today announced a series of powerful product enhancements to be showcased at the upcoming SBI Annual Symposium, April 16-19 in Seattle, WA. These updates reflect Ikonopedia's continued commitment to advancing breast radiology through intelligent workflow solutions and cutting-edge clinical tools.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Breast Imaging

Among the most significant recent developments is the introduction of Ikonopedia's new Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM) module, designed to support the growing adoption of CEM in breast imaging practices. This module enables radiologists to seamlessly document, interpret, and report CEM studies within Ikonopedia's structured reporting platform.

With tailored templates, integrated clinical guidance, and standardized terminology, the CEM module improves reporting consistency. It also helps reduce interpretation time, supporting more efficient clinical workflows.

"CEM is rapidly becoming an essential tool in breast imaging," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia. "Our new module ensures radiologists can fully leverage its diagnostic benefits while maintaining efficient, standardized workflows."

Aligning with the Latest BI-RADS® 6th Edition

Ikonopedia has introduced important updates aligned with the latest 6th edition of BI-RADS, supporting evolving standards in breast imaging interpretation and reporting. These enhancements enable more robust documentation, clearer categorization, and improved tracking of patient management pathways across the continuum of care. Radiologists benefit from more precise communication tools, helping ensure alignment between imaging findings, pathology, and treatment planning.

Key enhancements include:

Expanded structured reporting aligned with BI-RADS 6th Edition guidance

Improved tracking of lesion status across longitudinal patient records

Enhanced clarity in communication between radiologists, surgeons, and oncologists

Optimized workflows for follow-up imaging and treatment monitoring

"These enhancements reflect direct feedback from breast imaging specialists," added Crane. "With Ikonopedia's closed-loop lesion tracking, radiologists gain end-to-end visibility into every finding—from detection through diagnosis and follow-up—ensuring that no lesion falls through the cracks. This level of continuity reduces risk, strengthens clinical confidence, and supports better patient outcomes."

Additional recent updates include workflow and usability enhancements, along with continued investments in interoperability with PACS and EHR systems.

Ikonopedia invites attendees of the upcoming SBI Annual Symposium to visit them at Booth 733 for live demonstrations of these new capabilities and to learn how their platform continues to evolve alongside the needs of modern breast imaging practices.

About Ikonopedia

Ikonopedia provides cloud-based structured reporting and decision support solutions for breast imaging. Designed by radiologists, Ikonopedia helps practices improve accuracy, streamline workflows, and ensure compliance with industry standards, ultimately enhancing patient care. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

(214) 308-0248

SOURCE Ikonopedia