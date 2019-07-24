Ikonopedia Showcases Automated Combined Reporting Package to be Released at AHRA

DENVER, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia showcases its recently released Automated Combined Reporting package and its entire suite of structured breast reporting and MQSA management tools designed to improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations, here, at AHRA 2019, July 21-24, 2019, (Booth #1318).

With momentum building in the marketplace, Ikonopedia has recently initiated and completed installations across a broad range of breast imaging practices, from large radiology groups to mobile mammography providers and private practice physicians. Recent sales and installations include such sites as Valley Imaging Center in Wasilla, Alaska, Maui Medical Group of Wailuku, Hawaii and Marshfield Clinic in Eau, Wisconsin.

Introduced earlier this year, the Combined Reporting package automatically combines results from any combination of Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Biopsy, and Post-Biopsy Mammograms to produce a single, coherent clinical report for the referring physician. Used in conjunction with the Closed-Loop Resolution Manager, the system focuses on actionable items and monitors patients to full resolution of all clinical concerns – saving valuable time for the radiologist and staff and maintaining patient safety.

Ikonopedia is an innovative structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia makes it possible to eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters and pull forward findings from past exams along with many other time-saving features.

To expand access to quality breast health care, Ikonopedia also recently introduced an integrated risk assessment tool – now available in any language. Ikonopedia also provides users with the first-ever web-based version of the Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool. Risk data is used to create alerts for the radiologist, populate the clinical section of the report, and automatically update the patient letter. A high-risk patient alert identifies patients with a 20% or greater lifetime risk and information about the score is instantly viewable.

"Ikonopedia was founded on the premise of developing breast imaging reporting tools that enable a new level of quality and productivity. Building on the success of the MQSA management system, the new combined reporting module continues to expand user's capabilities to report, notify, track, and remind all from one integrated system enhancing patient care and safety," said Emily Crane, president of Ikonopedia.

About Ikonopedia

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

SOURCE Ikonopedia

Related Links

http://www.ikonopedia.com

