Ikonopedia Showcases Enhanced Breast Biopsy Package at RSNA

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia showcases enhancements to its breast biopsy reporting tool designed to improve efficiency and clinical utility, here, at the 105th Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, December 1-6, 2019 (North Hall #6008).

The latest breast biopsy package includes individual macros that can be customizable to the physician level. Auto-select macros can be used on a variety of categories, including devices, markers, routines, pre-medications, dispositions, and post-procedures which can dramatically reduce the number of steps needed to complete a report. Initial feedback suggests the macros can reduce reporting steps from 12-13 clicks to 2-3 clicks. The new package also now supports Galactography and MagTrace® to accommodates all FDA-approved tracking and localization modalities and markers including Savi Scout®, Magseed®, I-125 Seed, LOCalizer™, Traditional Dye, and Single and multiple bracketing options.

Ikonopedia will also showcase its recently released Automated Combined Reporting package. The Combined Reporting package automatically combines results from any combination of Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Biopsy, and Post-Biopsy Mammograms to produce a single, coherent clinical report for the referring physician. While discreet findings can be tied together in a single, combined report, the system allows users to individually select the resolving modality used to diagnose each finding for proper follow-up and resolution. Used in conjunction with the Closed-Loop Resolution Manager, the system focuses on actionable items and monitors patients to full resolution of all clinical concerns – saving valuable time for the radiologist and staff and maintaining patient safety.

"Ikonopedia remains focused on developing breast imaging reporting tools that enable new levels of quality and productivity, which we make available to all of our customers free of charge utilizing our innovative Cloud-based architecture. As a result, our earliest customers always have the same cutting-edge tools as our newest customers," said Emily Crane, president of Ikonopedia.

Ikonopedia is a structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia makes it possible to eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters and pull forward findings from past exams along with many other time-saving features.

To expand access to quality breast health care, Ikonopedia's integrated risk assessment tool is now available in more than 12 languages. Ikonopedia also provides users with the first-ever web-based version of the Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool. Risk data is used to create alerts for the radiologist, populate the clinical section of the report, and automatically update the patient letter. A high-risk patient alert identifies patients with a 20% or greater lifetime risk and information about the score is instantly viewable.

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

