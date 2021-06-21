Il Divo Announces For Once In My Life U.S. Tour Presented By Nederlander Concerts

Produced by Nederlander Concerts, the 15-city U.S. leg will kick off August 12 th at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts and make stops at major cities across the U.S., including the H-E-B Center in Texas on August 21 st , the Wang Theatre in Boston on September 3 rd , and Arie Crown Theater in Chicago on September 10 th . See the full itinerary below or at NederlanderConcerts .

"We are beyond excited to be creating a brand new world tour centered around our new album "For Once In My Life". We have spent the last two years creating this album, which pays tribute to some of the greatest music in American pop-culture. And now, to finally be able to present our versions of these great songs to the world, and to get back onstage and sing them for live audiences... well it makes us feel very emotional. We have very much missed performing together and enjoying the connection with our audiences and our fans. We just can't wait for opening night," said David Miller, Il Divo.

The tour supports their 10th studio album, For Once In My Life: A Celebration Of Motown (Decca Gold), set for release on July 16th. Il Divo's celebratory collection of Motown classics include their distinctive take on chart-topping songs such as "I'll Be There" (The Jackson 5), "For Once In My Life" (Stevie Wonder), and "Say You, Say Me" (Lionel Richie). Additionally, the quartet introduce brand new collaborations with superstar group Boyz II Men ("I'll Make Love To You"), the legendary Smokey Robinson ("The Tracks Of My Tears") and the peerless vocals of singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye ("Aint No Mountain High Enough"). The 10-track album truly showcases the quartet's incredible vocal talents as they pay tribute to the legendary artists and label that has been a part of the musical fabric of America and the world for over 60 years. You can pre-order the album here.

An Il Divo artist presale and VIP package sales for select dates begin Wednesday, June 23rd at 10 a.m. local time, and the general public on-sale starts this Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m. local time via IlDivo.com. Il Divo will offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, Photo Op with Il Divo members, specially designed merchandise & more. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information!

FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE 2021 U.S. TOUR DATES

*August 12 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts *August 13 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater *August 14 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena *August 17 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre *August 20 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center *August 21 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park August 22 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center August 27 Tampa, FL The Mahaffey Theater August 28 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center August 29 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre September 2 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center September 3 Boston, MA Wang Theatre September 4 New York, NY The Beacon Theatre September 9 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre September 10 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theater

*Tickets for these dates go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m. (local).

Tickets for the remaining U.S. dates will go on-sale Thursday, July 1st at 10:00 a.m. (local), and an artist presale and VIP package sales will begin Tuesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. local.

Il Divo is the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history, which Il Divo still enjoys since they first banded together in 2003. With over 30 million albums sold, 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries to their credit Il Divo were the first Classical Crossover artists to have an album debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart.

About Nederlander Concerts

Nederlander Concerts promotes and produces a wide range of quality live entertainment throughout the United States and in 2020 was ranked among the top 20 promoters in the country. A boutique, independent event promotion firm, Nederlander exclusively operates and programs the most coveted and awarded small to mid-sized venues, including the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, City National Grove of Anaheim, San Jose Civic, and California Performing Arts Center in San Jose, Heart Health Park in Sacramento, and SOMO Concerts in Sonoma County among others. Also, the company promotes events at third party arenas, theatres, and clubs across the country. For more information on Nederlander Concerts visit Official Website l Facebook l Twitter l Instagram

