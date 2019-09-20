IL VOLO Announce New Album 10 Years - The Best Of, To Be Released November 8 - Available Now For Preorder
ALBUM INCLUDES THE 'BEST OF' IL VOLO'S REPERTOIRE, HONORING THE CAREER OF THREE UNIQUE VOICES
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR KICKS OFF JANUARY 28, 2020 TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
IL VOLO: TEN YEARS TO PREMIERE ON PBS STATIONS NATIONWIDE BEGINNING NOVEMBER 30
Sep 20, 2019, 11:39 ET
MILAN and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IL VOLO announce the global release of their new album 10 Years – The Best of (Sony Music) on November 8. Available for preorder now, the new album celebrates the trio's 10-year anniversary and pays homage to the career of three unique voices that have crossed national borders, selling millions of records, and climbed rankings worldwide. The album arrives in the wake of Il Volo's hugely successful summer tour, which took them to the most iconic Italian locations, from the Cava del Sole in Matera to the Teatro Antico in Taormina. Following the album's release, the trio will head out on the road once again on a 23-date North American tour, tickets for which will be available Friday, September 27. VIP packages, including meet & greet and exclusive merchandise, will be available on September 24.
The new album, 10 Years – The Best of, offers all the best of Il Volo's repertoire, from "O Sole Mio" to "My Way" to "Grande Amore." The track list is comprised both by songs recorded in the studio and by new live recordings such as the June show in Matera, Italy which was filmed and will be broadcast later this year. Il Volo: Ten Years will make its premiere on PBS stations nationwide beginning November 30. Check your local listings for airdates & times.
In celebration of the 10-year anniversary, the group has also embarked on a world tour, which kicked off this past May in Japan, continues in Latin America beginning October 3, and arrives in North America on January 28. The 23-date North American tour will include stops at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall, Chicago Theatre and Microsoft Theater. Tickets for the tour will be available everywhere Friday, September 27 – for the latest in touring news and ticketing information, please visit ilvolomusic.com.
ALBUM TRACKLISTING –
- Il Mondo
- 'O Sole mio (Live in Matera)*
- Surrender (Live in Matera)*
- Smile (Live in Matera)
- Caruso (Live in Pompei)
- Un amore cosi' grande
- Granada (Live)
- My Way (Live)
- Grande amore
- Nel blu, dipinto di blu (Volare)
- Turandot: Nessun Dorma (Live)
- La Traviata - Libiamo ne`lieti calici (Live)
- People
- Arrivederci Roma
- Musica che resta (Live in Matera)*
- O Holy Night
- A chi mi dice
- El Triste
- Be My Love
*Denotes previously unreleased version
IL VOLO – 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
|
DATE
|
LOCATION
|
VENUE
|
January 28, 2020
|
Toronto, ON
|
Meridian Hall
|
January 30, 2020
|
Montreal, QC
|
Place Bell
|
February 1, 2020
|
Mashantucket, CT
|
Foxwoods Casino
|
February 3, 2020
|
Boston, MA
|
Boch Center Wang Theatre
|
February 6, 2020
|
New York City, NY
|
Radio City Music Hall
|
February 8, 2020
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Borgata
|
February 9, 2020
|
Washington, DC
|
MGM National Harbor
|
February 11, 2020
|
Bethlehem, PA
|
Wind Creek Event Center
|
February 13, 2020
|
Detroit, MI
|
Fox Theater
|
February 15, 2020
|
Chicago, IL
|
Chicago Theatre
|
February 17, 2020
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cobb Energy Center
|
February 20, 2020
|
Orlando, FL
|
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
|
February 22, 2020
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
BB&T Center
|
February 24, 2020
|
Tampa, FL
|
Straz Center for the Performing Arts
|
February 27, 2020
|
Dallas, TX
|
Winspear Opera House
|
March 1, 2020
|
Mesa, AZ
|
Ikeda Theater
|
March 3, 2020
|
San Diego, CA
|
Copley Symphony Hall
|
March 5, 2020
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Microsoft Theater
|
March 7, 2020
|
Indio, CA
|
Fantasy Springs Casino
|
March 9, 2020
|
San Jose, CA
|
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
|
March 11, 2020
|
San Rafael, CA
|
Marin Center
|
March 13, 2020
|
Fresno, CA
|
Saroyan Theater
|
March 15, 2020
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort
ABOUT IL VOLO
Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto started their careers at a very young age, in 2009, and their constant ascent has led them to sing duets with artists like Barbra Streisand and Plácido Domingo. Other Accomplishments include winning the Sanremo Festival at the young age of 20, filling the Arena di Verona and the New York Radio City Music Hall, and reaping standing ovations in their tours all over Europe, America, and Japan. Their last album, Musica included the song "Musica che resta," which won the group the podium at the Sanremo Music Festival. Musica was among the Top 10 best-selling albums on iTunes in as many as 14 countries (from Malta, Brazil, Finland to Israel) and made second place in the daily ranking of best-selling records in Japan (Original Confidence Daily International Music Charts).
