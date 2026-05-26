ILC Dover Expands Life Sciences Presence with Water for Injection (WFI) and Custom Chemical Solutions

WFI manufacturing and other capabilities support for pharmaceutical innovation, GLP‑1 therapies, and medical devices.

LILLINGTON, N.C., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ILC Dover, an Ingersoll Rand business and world leader in the innovative design and production for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and medical device markets, recently invested in two new core capabilities—Water for Injection (WFI) quality water and custom chemical solutions. This is a significant expansion that further strengthens the company's growing presence in the life sciences market.

WFI quality water is a critical component in pharmaceutical manufacturing, enabling the production of injectable therapies and other high-purity applications that demand the highest quality standards. In addition, high-purity, cGMP-aligned contract formulation and filling services are also critical to regulated medical devices, diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical applications. ILC Dover's new services position the company to provide integrated, end‑to‑end support to pharmaceutical and biologics, medical device, and diagnostics companies as they scale production and advance next‑generation products.

"Life sciences innovation depends on absolute quality, reliability, and compliance," said Ciro Ahumada, vice president and general manager, Biopharma & Pharma Solutions, Ingersoll Rand. "By adding WFI and custom chemical solutions manufacturing to our portfolio, we are extending our ability to support customers across the full lifecycle of drug development and commercial production."

Strengthening Presence in Life Sciences and GLP‑1 Therapies

ILC Dover has long been recognized as a leader in life sciences, with solutions that support aseptic processing, containment, mixing, and protective systems used across pharmaceutical manufacturing. The addition of WFI capability further expands the company's ability to support customers producing injectable therapies, including rapidly growing therapeutic areas such as GLP‑1 treatments.

As demand for GLP‑1 therapies continues to rise globally, manufacturers face increasing pressure to scale safely, efficiently, and compliantly. ILC Dover's specialized solutions for GLP‑1 manufacturing—combined with the new WFI capability and contract formulation and fillings services —help customers meet these challenges while maintaining the highest standards of quality and sterility.

Celebrating a Milestone in Lillington, North Carolina

ILC Dover officially celebrated the opening of its new 65,000 square feet life science manufacturing facility on April 15 in Lillington, North Carolina, marking an important milestone for both the organization and the local community. The site contains three ISO 7 Cleanrooms for controlled production environments, is ISO 13485-certified, a 21 CFR 820-compliant facility, and FDA registered.

The celebration brought together employees, community members, and local dignitaries for a ribbon cutting event that highlighted the investment in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and regional growth. Attendees toured the facility and learned how the new WFI capability supports pharmaceutical manufacturing while creating long‑term value for customers and the surrounding community.

The site also enables ILC Dover to provide high‑purity, cGMP‑aligned non‑API liquid manufacturing, including custom formulation development, aseptic filling, and flexible bag or bottle packaging, with scalable batch sizes from development through commercial production. Supported by onsite analytical testing, validation capabilities, and robust quality systems (including ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications and FDA registration), and supply chain services (including environmentally controlled warehouse), ILC Dover delivers an integrated, end‑to‑end solution as a trusted partner for compliant, high‑purity liquid manufacturing and fulfillment across the life sciences.

For more information about ILC Dover's WFI capabilities and CDMO services, visit www.ilcdover.com. To purchase ILC Dover WFI in a variety of sizes, please visit https://shop.ilcdover.com/en-us/categories/high-purity-chemical-solutions.

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover, an Ingersoll Rand Business, is a world leader in innovative design and production for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and aerospace markets. For over 25 years, we've led the industry in single-use powder and liquid handling, solving life sciences' most complex bioprocessing challenges. We uphold our mission to deliver custom containment solutions so you can uphold your mission to deliver life-saving therapies. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com, Media Contact: Stephanie Arthurs, Marketing Manager – BioPharma, [email protected]

SOURCE ILC Dover