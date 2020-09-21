ILHA NorthEast Webinar Series: Market Recovery Trends

The panelists agreed that until there was a vaccine, the challenges of the pandemic would continue into winter and possibly for years to come.

"Any employment gains have not been felt in the hotel industry, which will experience a slow recovery in contrast to consumer spending, as seen in car, house and liquor sales," said Jamie Lane. "Purchases are not flowing into the services industry. The lodging industry is in various shades of bad and won't get into positive territory for a couple of years."

"The only silver lining," said Jan Freitag, "was that China went from single digit figures in February to over 60% occupancy now without a vaccine. It is helpful to see that the hotel industry can make it through without a vaccine. Initially the United States was 8 weeks behind China, but the relationship has unfortunately broken as China was able to get its data back to normal while the US has not been able to do so."

"Group business, which counts as one third of the market piece, is missing, causing a lot of pain. Until that demand returns, it is hard to replace it with something else," said Cindy Estis Green. She advised not to cut rates as it will not stimulate business and can take a decade to recover. "It's going to be a long haul for the luxury segment," she added, "with business only coming back in 6,12 or 18 months."

"On a positive note, don't feel you are powerless," said Cindy, "don't just take anything that comes along, put money and time into direct campaigns and business rather than third party programs or OTA's. The interest in contactless travel there has created a bias for direct booking, which contributes more than 2X to profit and cash flow.

Know the rate category and channel volume in your market – now and predicted – to plan optimally. Establish performance around net ADR/net RevPAR so acquisition costs are monitored and managed. Lastly, benchmark and monitor by rate category and channel so you can determine if your efforts are paying off.

Out of all of this we will become much more efficient with a positive impact on overall operations as it will force us to scrutinize everything we are doing."

