ILHA Webinar Series: The Future of Investment in Hospitality

The event was sponsored by FIU Online – Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, and moderated by Lisa Cain, Associate Professor at the Chaplin School. The panel included Natalie Castillo, First Vice President, CBRE Group; Gloria Fu, Independent Public Company Board Director, Proptech Investment Corporation II; and Kate Burda, CEO and Founder, Kate Burda & Co. The webinar is available to watch here , on ILHA's website.

The panelists covered topics including challenges the hotel industry will face post-pandemic, top-line revenue strategy for luxury hotels, and the importance of business travel for the luxury industry, among others.

Kate Burda, founder and CEO of Kate Burda & Co., believes that the solution to long-term sustainability in the luxury hotel industry is to become more effective at demand creation. As demand in the industry continues to dwindle with the uncertainty of COVID-19, it is imperative that leaders develop strategies that drive demand. Burda recommends focusing on sales and marketing, and asking the question, "how do we engage with customers differently than we have before?" Instead of providing messaging to a consumer at the point-of-sale, meet the consumer at the "point of inspiration," in other words, the moment they decide they need a vacation. Adopting a top-line revenue strategy is also a piece of the demand-generation puzzle. A key tip Burda offers here is to drill down to micro-segments of consumers through determining specific types of luxury travelers and their goals, then adopting sales, marketing, and pricing strategies.

Gloria Fu, from Proptech Investment Corporation II, touched on business travel's role in luxury travel in hotel demand. Prior to the pandemic, business travel demand was a large fraction of luxury travel, particularly in large cities like New York and Los Angeles. The space in luxury hotels here is dominated by group meeting and conference rooms that remain empty during the work-from-home era. The luxury industry must look at how to be more flexible with the spaces, especially while construction projects of new hotels are put on hold.

Natalie Castillo, from CBRE Group, spoke on some of the challenges that the hotel industry will face during pandemic recovery. The number one issue that will test the hotel industry is increased costs. Many luxury goods, like meat and liquor, are both more expensive and in limited demand. Travelers will also seek the return of luxury services, like daily housekeeping and breakfast. These issues will largely affect boutique spaces that strive for great service but are facing increased costs and labor shortages. Luxury hotels will have to decide how to manage an increased minimum wage and labor shortage, whether that be through adopting new technologies, or changing the luxury service experience.

The panelists all addressed that what worked in the past for the luxury industry, did just that—it worked in the past. The industry must make changes, especially through new revenue strategies, to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the hospitality industry emphasizes its legacy, recognizing the difference between legacy and nostalgia may be the key to long-term sustainability in luxury travel.

