Ilim Group CEO, Ksenia Sosnina named European CEO of the Year

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets RISI, the definitive source of commodity data and insights for the forest products industry, has announced that Ksenia Sosnina, CEO of JSC Ilim Group, has been named the Fastmarkets RISI 2020 European CEO of the Year. The award will be presented at the European Conference, March 10th in Lisbon, Portugal.

Reasons cited by a nominators included: "The company had great performance in 2018, achieving very high margins by industry standards. Significant investments were done in order to improve environmental standards at the mills in 2018-2019."

Another made note: "[JSC Ilim Group] has been investing/growing significantly this year. Ksenia is also an interesting personality and holds a unique position in the male-dominated P&P industry".

When told of her award win, Ksenia commented: "I have worked in the pulp & paper industry for several decades, and I see our industry as one of the most advanced in terms of complexity and forward thinking. I know that the people who choose to work in our industry are well educated, smart, highly professional and open to change…It is a great honor not only for me personally, but for almost 20,000 people who define ILIM and who contribute to its success every day…"

Ksenia is the first woman to win the European CEO of the Year Award, a notable moment as the industry sees more and more female professionals emerging.

"As the first woman in our industry to receive this award, I am convinced that there will be more and more remarkable female nominations in years to come and would like to thank my many colleagues I have worked with for the support and opportunity to learn from you."

