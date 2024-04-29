ILLICIT ELIXIRS ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH LIFE TIME FITNESS

The Ready-to-Drink Functional Beverage Line Is Life Time-Approved

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illicit Elixirs is proud to announce a distribution partnership with Life Time Fitness, further solidifying the health benefits behind the recently launched line of ready-to-drink functional beverages. All four of Illicit Elixirs' inaugural flavors are available for purchase through LifeShop, Life Time's curated e-commerce site of researched, trusted, used, loved and recommended wellness products by the Life Time team.

"We are honored to be a part of the Life Time community," says Illicit Elixirs Co-Founder, John Valiton. "Although Illicit Elixirs is a fun-loving, lighthearted brand with bold packaging and messaging, we have always taken the formulation of the drinks extremely seriously, and we worked hard to create effective, functional beverages that are not only delicious, but naturally good for the body and mind as well."

The beverages were inspired by the power behind a functional-medicine approach to whole body health and wellness. Illicit Elixirs are low in sugar and calories, made with real fruit juice, and free of GMOs, caffeine and artificial sweeteners. The team worked closely with functional neurologist Dr. Chris Caffery to develop DopaJoy™ - a proprietary blend of functional ingredients including supplements, amino acids and antioxidants - which is included in each can and is designed specifically to support the process of dopamine production.

This partnership further enhances Illicit Elixirs rapidly-expanding distribution plans throughout the United States, with availability already in-stores in Southern California, Nevada, Tennessee, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. They are also available for purchase online at Amazon and Walmart.

To learn more about how to treat the mind and the body to something new and exciting, please visit Illicit Elixirs at www.illicitelixirs.com.

ABOUT ILLICIT ELIXIRS

Illicit Elixirs is a line of great tasting, ready-to-drink beverages that are designed to support dopamine production. Dopamine is the "happy hormone" that plays an important role in your brain to regulate many body functions including memory, movement, motivation, mood, attention and more. Each flavor of Illicit Elixirs contains DopaJoy™, a proprietary formula of functional ingredients including vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. Illicit Elixirs' goal is to bring "happy hedonism" to consumers, encouraging them to indulge in an array of fun and functional ready-to-drink beverages. Each flavor is fruit-forward, lower in calories, with no artificial sweeteners or caffeine and can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with cocktails. To learn more, please visit www.illicitelixirs.com.

SOURCE Illicit Elixirs